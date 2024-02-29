Workers Are Worried About Their Jobs. That Could Be Bad for Business

Employees aren’t feeling so secure in their jobs these days–and that could be a problem for your company .

In February, a greater share of U.S. workers expected a loss of income in the next month compared with January, according to the Morning Consult/Axios Inequality Index . That now includes 17 percent of workers making more than $100,000 per year, 11 percent making between $50,000 and $100,000, and 14 percent making under $50,000.

This increase is perplexing, as layoffs and unemployment remain low overall. But John Leer, chief economist at Morning Consult, told Axios that “many folks in the business economics profession have been forecasting a recession,” and “people are on edge.” Not to mention, job cuts at large companies continue to make headlines.

For employers, that growing insecurity comes at a cost: A 2019 study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that “perceived job insecurity was associated with reduced engagement.” And disengagement costs the global economy approximately $8.8 trillion in “untapped productivity opportunity,” according to Gallup. Thus, the more worried workers are, the less productive they may be.