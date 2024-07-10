Workplace Tensions Run High Following Biden-Trump Debate

Election Day is still months away, but political tensions have already infiltrated the workplace, according to a new report.

President Joe Biden’s rocky performance in the June 27 presidential debate left Democrats divided over his future on the ticket, igniting further political turmoil in what has already been a contentious election year. And it’s clear that the workplace is not immune from rising political tensions.

In a survey conducted in the days following the debate, 59 percent of U.S. workers said that they’ve “encountered hostility related to assumptions about voting preferences for the 2024 election,” per the Society for Human Resource Management. Sixty-four percent said they’ve even seen or experienced “mistreatment in the workplace due to differences in political opinions.”

And workers expect tensions to escalate, with about half of those surveyed predicting more “politically driven incivility” in the next month. Political talk at work is common: 61 percent of workers in a Glassdoor survey from October said they’d engaged in political discussions with their colleagues in the previous 12 months.

But many workers say these political discussions can come with consequences. Forty percent of employees in a recent survey from Indeed said politics are negatively affecting team morale. Thirty-two percent said they’d consider resigning because of political differences in the workplace.