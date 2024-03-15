Would You Host Your Zoom Meeting in an AMC Movie Theater?

Businesses can now use “Zoom Rooms” at eight AMC Theatres locations across the country–another sign of how work locations are evolving.

Imagine if your hour-long marketing meeting came with a large popcorn and a cherry Coke.

Enter: Zoom Rooms at AMC, a new offering from the mega movie theater chain and Zoom. The partnership aims to provide companies with “dispersed workforces and customer bases” a place to host hybrid events, meetings, announcements, and more, according to the press release.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

And, you can even add on a private movie screening to sweeten the experience for attendees. This development comes as hybrid work establishes a firm foothold in the pandemic’s wake. Data from the WFH Research group, co-founded by Stanford economist Nick Bloom, shows that about 30 percent of paid days in the U.S. are now worked from home–and that remained “pancake flat” through most of 2023, Bloom has said.

As companies seek to better engage their hybrid teams, the Zoom Rooms at AMC aim to “transform meetings into immersive experiences,” said Tim Anderson, vice president of sales at AMC Theatres, in the press release.