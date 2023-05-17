Young Workers: ‘Address Climate Change, or We’re Out of Here’

Key issues like climate action strongly shape what Gen-Z and Millennials think about their workplace. Here’s where they want to see changes, according to a new survey.

Gen-Z and Millennials are closely following the progress made on workplace issues, but they want more–specifically when it comes to climate action.

That’s one of the findings of Deloitte’s 2023 Gen Z and Millennial Survey, which polled more than 22,000 young workers across the globe. On many fronts, progress prevailed: Gen-Z and Millennial respondents reported more satisfaction with their company’s workplace flexibility, DEI efforts, and social impact this year than in 2019. Still, less than half believe that business is positively impacting society.

The convictions of these young workers carry weight, as more than a third of both Gen-Z and Millennial respondents said they’ve turned down employers based on a mismatch of values. And by 2030, this group will make up about 58 percent of the global workforce. In particular, climate change is top-of-mind, ranking in the top three societal concerns for both cohorts. Seven in 10 respondents report actively attempting to reduce their own environmental impact, but around half think that their companies might be slacking in their efforts because of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and other outside factors, according to the survey.

These two generations identified key areas where companies can take action. Banning or significantly reducing plastic products from work or office locations is one. They also say that companies can employ greener office tactics, such as “building management systems to ensure efficiency.”

Beyond institutional changes, young workers want to see their employers help them make “sustainable choices in their personal lives.” That encouragement is lacking: Sustainability ranks last on the list of issues where Gen-Zers and Millennials feel they can make a positive change in their organization, according to the survey. They want their companies to include training on how employees can be more sustainable, introduce public transport incentives, or provide subsidies for climate-friendly choices like solar panels, eco-thermostats, and electric cars.

Investments like these don’t go unnoticed by young workers. More than half of the respondents say their employers are taking on climate issues, and about half believe that they are improving skills training for the “transition to a low-carbon economy.”

It’s not just about climate action that this group is clamoring for change. For instance, despite improvements, Gen-Zers and Millennials say mental health stigmas persist at work: Of the those who have taken time off for their mental health, more than half kept the real reason from their employer. Even in areas where there’s been remarkable progress, like work-life balance, employers can still glean valuable insights from what these younger workers want. This year, one-third of them said they were very satisfied with their work-life balance, compared with one-fifth in 2019. But Gen-Zers and Millennials say they’d still like to see changes, such as more flexible working hours or four-day workweeks.