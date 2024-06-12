Younger Workers Are Lonelier. Managers Can Help

A new report from Gallup finds that workers under 35 are more likely to experience loneliness–and many are actively seeking to leave their organizations.

Have you checked in with your younger workers? They could be feeling isolated.

In the U.S. and Canada, nearly a quarter of workers younger than 35 years old say they experience loneliness “a lot of the day,” according to Gallup’s new State of the Global Workplace report, including responses from 128,278 workers across the globe in 2023. That’s compared with 15 percent of workers 35 years old and older, and 20 percent of workers globally.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Additionally, 60 percent of younger workers in the region are “watching for or actively seeking” a new job, compared with 43 percent of workers 35 years old and older. This is a “concern,” says Jim Harter, chief workplace scientist at Gallup, “and I think it’s not unrelated to where people choose to work and the extent to which they are getting the development they need.”

Indeed, remote work can make socialization more challenging for workers. A Pew Research Center survey from 2023 found that 53 percent of workers who worked from home at least partially said “working from home hurts their ability to feel connected with co-workers.”

That lack of socialization explains, in part, why younger workers are a bit more likely to prefer to work hybrid or in the office than their older counterparts, according to a recent report from BambooHR, the human resources software company. But it’s more than remote work that’s making younger workers lonely, Harter says. Other engagement factors contribute too, like “whether people feel like they have a clear role in their work.”

Here, he says, managers can play a key role in increasing engagement for their younger employees–and all employees–and building stronger connections.

To start, great managers can make the organization’s mission and purpose clearer to team members, Harter says: “They’re having a weekly conversation with each employee and doing a lot of listening in terms of what’s working, what isn’t. Are there any barriers that are getting in the way? And clarifying priorities and goals.” But this only works if managers are also engaged, Harter notes, and their engagement levels right now aren’t much better than individual contributors’, according to the report.