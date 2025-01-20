Leadership in 2025: What to Expect and How to Prep
Being a CEO will look different in 2025. Here’s how to stay up to date.
On the morning after the presidential elections, I woke up shocked to find the final results were already in. While I hadn’t had time to process the news, I did feel the overwhelming need to immediately find the right words to address our full team via a company-wide Slack—especially knowing there was the potential of both high and mixed emotions. As I got my two kids ready for school, the time crunch felt very real. Not to mention, I was also scheduled to lead our six-hour company board meeting at 9 a.m. that day.
Gone are the days of quiet leadership. We’re at a point when unprecedented times feel like an everyday occurrence, and consumers have a window into business like never before. They know who’s at the helm, and they expect unprecedented transparency. Understandably so, being a CEO in 2025 is an entirely new beast complete with new expectations, new non-negotiables, and plenty of new challenges. Here’s some of what to expect.
The expectation of purpose-driven leadership
In a time when the U.S. is perhaps more divided than ever, customers are becoming increasingly demanding that businesses take a stance—and take it publicly. Voting with your dollars has taken on real meaning, and companies must decide what they are willing to speak up about. Employees, too, want to feel confident they’re contributing to a company that aligns with their values. CEOs specifically have a new obligation to address these desires. At this point, speaking on issues relevant to your business isn’t enough. You will be asked to take a stance on issues that don’t fit squarely within your company’s wheelhouse. Your social values are now your business values too—a tough balance in a union that’s less and less united.
How do you navigate this new normal?
- Pick your battles thoughtfully. If you aren’t ready to speak, it’s OK to pause and assess. Avoid knee-jerk reactions, and instead focus on issues that align with your company’s mission and values.
- Be transparent about not knowing. If you aren’t educated on the topic du jour, acknowledge that honestly and commit to learning. You might say, “This issue is critical, and I’m dedicating time to understand its full scope before addressing it publicly.”
- Build a network of advisors. Surround yourself with diverse perspectives—from your team and board to trusted external advisors—who can help you navigate sensitive topics.
- Communicate with authenticity. When you do take a stand, ensure your messaging reflects your company’s ethos and your personal values. Performative gestures will backfire; authenticity builds trust.
Managing political and economic uncertainty
Whether it’s tariffs, the elimination of clean energy credits, or losing TikTok, 2025 stands to play out as one of the most turbulent years business will have ever seen. Economic volatility and ongoing geopolitical tension will demand resilience and contingency planning for us all. We can’t even be clear yet whether we’re in for consumer softness, inflation, neither, or both. It’s our job to buckle up and be ready for any and all scenarios. Here’s how to prepare:
- Diversify your supply chain. Identify alternative vendors now, both locally and internationally, that can step in if primary suppliers falter. Consider on-shoring production where feasible, even if it increases costs in the short term.
- Evaluate your cash flow regularly. Create multiple financial scenarios, accounting for possible dips in revenue or increased costs. Be prepared to prioritize essential operations over growth initiatives.
- Invest in data-driven forecasting tools. Advanced analytics can help you anticipate and respond to demand shifts faster.
- Communicate with stakeholders. Transparency with your team, investors, and customers can build goodwill during times of uncertainty. When appropriate, share contingency plans too.
Navigating AI-driven workplaces
If one thing’s certain, we won’t be seeing any less of AI in 2025. It’s no longer a matter of who is best at their job—it’s who is best at leveraging AI to do their job. At my company, Blueland, we’ve integrated AI tools to streamline everything from customer support to inventory forecasting. This evolution of technology will affect virtually every corner of your business. Whether you’re interviewing a new candidate or evaluating the performance of an existing team member or business-to-business partner, their ability to utilize AI effectively is officially a major factor. It’s not about replacing people—it’s a matter of enabling them to focus on higher-value work.
- Prioritize up-skilling. Encourage your team to incorporate AI tools into their workflows. Provide resources and hold training sessions to help them stay ahead of the curve.
- Evaluate AI literacy when hiring. When interviewing candidates, find out how they’ve used AI to problem-solve or increase efficiency in their previous roles. Look for individuals who can articulate clear, measurable results. If they haven’t used AI, find out why and gauge their potential openness.
- Assess external partnerships with an AI lens. Whether you’re working with agencies, consultants, or suppliers, ask how they’ve leveraged AI to optimize results. If a vendor isn’t utilizing modern technology, they may not be able to keep up with your business’s needs.
- Define ethical boundaries. AI’s capabilities come with risks. Establish company-wide guidelines to ensure its use aligns with your values, particularly around privacy, fairness, and transparency.
This is only the beginning of a long list of obstacles that are likely to appear on your desk next year. The list of unknowns will continue to grow, and as CEO your job is to prepare. Start by knowing what your business is at its core: what it values, what it’s willing to stand for, and how it will react in the face of a fast-changing world.
