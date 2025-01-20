Leadership in 2025: What to Expect and How to Prep

On the morning after the presidential elections, I woke up shocked to find the final results were already in. While I hadn’t had time to process the news, I did feel the overwhelming need to immediately find the right words to address our full team via a company-wide Slack—especially knowing there was the potential of both high and mixed emotions. As I got my two kids ready for school, the time crunch felt very real. Not to mention, I was also scheduled to lead our six-hour company board meeting at 9 a.m. that day.

Gone are the days of quiet leadership. We’re at a point when unprecedented times feel like an everyday occurrence, and consumers have a window into business like never before. They know who’s at the helm, and they expect unprecedented transparency. Understandably so, being a CEO in 2025 is an entirely new beast complete with new expectations, new non-negotiables, and plenty of new challenges. Here’s some of what to expect.

The expectation of purpose-driven leadership

In a time when the U.S. is perhaps more divided than ever, customers are becoming increasingly demanding that businesses take a stance—and take it publicly. Voting with your dollars has taken on real meaning, and companies must decide what they are willing to speak up about. Employees, too, want to feel confident they’re contributing to a company that aligns with their values. CEOs specifically have a new obligation to address these desires. At this point, speaking on issues relevant to your business isn’t enough. You will be asked to take a stance on issues that don’t fit squarely within your company’s wheelhouse. Your social values are now your business values too—a tough balance in a union that’s less and less united.