Why I Secretly Love Dupes. And You Should Too

Whether we like it or not, we’re officially living in a dupe-eat-dupe world. Love that cute top? You can get it cheaper (in every sense of the word) on TikTok Shop.

However, fashion brands are no longer the only subjects of dupe culture. That supposedly life-changing face serum? Mega-marketplace vendors have sourced the formula. The perfect bed is out of your budget? Countless sites have their version for a third of the price. It’s happening across virtually every industry, as consumers want the cheaper option that will get to them the quickest, regardless of who’s selling it.

It’s a household budgeter’s dream and a small business owner’s nightmare. Not to mention, a scourge on the environment, and, more often than not, an ethical dilemma. But it’s the reality of modern commerce, so the question remains: What do we do? The rise of duplication: Navigating our copycat culture

Personally, and this may be controversial, I’m tinged with optimism almost every time I see a dupe of my brand Blueland, which sells sustainable cleaning products. I know firsthand the time, sweat, and innovation that goes into creating our products, so you might assume I’d feel instinctively protective or even moderately slighted. But ultimately, we remain true to our mission: Make it easier for everyone to make sustainable choices. If a larger company with a broader reach wants to hop on the plastic-free train, all the better. We invite them to do so. To me, that means one more household opting away from single-use plastics. One less source of microplastics in our water supply. One more open mind. One more small drop in the ocean of change. We’ve been duped before, and, if we continue to do the right thing, we’ll be duped again. It’s the nature of successful innovation, but that’s not to say the dupe phenomenon doesn’t come with its legitimate concerns.

The first issue? The longevity and well-being of the brand and team behind it. As CEOs of small companies, we know who pitched a product, who formulated it, who designed the packaging, and who got it into the hands of the consumer. So when we’re duped, we have the responsibility of championing and protecting our team’s ability to continue to create these kinds of industry-disrupting products. After all, they’re duped because they’re good. Quality versus cost: The true price of choosing dupes

The other issue? Dupes aren’t always telling the truth. The product isn’t authentic in terms of quality, efficacy, or impact. Greenwashing and misleading plastic-free claims run rampant. At their best, they’re an affordable alternative to popular products. At their worst, they destroy small businesses, dissuade less-established innovators, and numb customers. Dupes impact profits, dupes affect loyalty, and dupes often come at a hidden cost to the consumer: suspicious sourcing, cheaper material, lower quality products, and far less transparency.

But imagine if dupes were done right. Imagine a market free of single-use plastics and microplastics. Imagine the eco option being the easiest option, and imagine not having to choose between price and the better for you (and for the planet) choice. It’s a world I welcome with curiosity. In the meantime? The solution is nuanced and a constantly moving target, but it ultimately comes down to staying the course, that is, what’s true to your brand. Continue to innovate with the same kind of the-sky’s-the-limit mindset, continue to position yourself as a category leader. You know your stuff. That’s why your business got off the ground. Further, and perhaps most importantly, put community first.

Brands must continue to constantly establish themselves as industry leaders, innovators, and active advocates. The best brand ambassadors come from within. That’s why investing in a personalized approach to customer engagement is paramount. Respond to feedback in real-time, be one step ahead of market trends, and don’t be afraid to continuously refine. Customer consideration at every step of the process is everything. When new customers want the real thing, small businesses will be here because of the community we’ve created and continue to prioritize.

Larger corporations may have huge budgets and beasts of supply chains, but small businesses have the unique opportunity of a passionate, ever-growing customer base. We keep them engaged by creating the best possible products, regardless of what others are doing. That community, no matter how hard the big brands might try, simply cannot be duped.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.