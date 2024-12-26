How Rebelstork Built a Platform to Save Millions of Pounds of Baby Gear From Landfills

Most returned baby gear gets thrown away. Rebelstork founder Emily Hosie is leveraging technology to change that.

When Emily Hosie was pregnant, hunting for baby gear quickly took over her life. “When I became pregnant with my now seven year old, I started digging into the baby gear industry, because I was shopping, and I was wondering where the excess inventory was going,” says Hosie.

“I was quite disheartened to find that 100 percent of returns in the baby gear space were being disposed of in landfills,” she says. E-commerce and the easy process of making returns has generated $743 billion in losses for retailers in 2023, according to the National Retail Foundation. And that doesn’t take into account the environmental impact of returned baby items finding their way into landfills. Logistics, a lack of capacity to handle baby gear returns and the inability to carry out quality assurance checks on returns is what lands baby gear in landfills, Hosie explains. That’s what prompted her—a retail veteran with experience in buying and merchandising at Saks and TJX Companies Canada—to come up with a solution. “Returns in general are a nightmare for the retail industry,” Hosie said. “I would classify that as a crisis.”

So she founded Toronto-based Rebelstork in 2020, which seeks to create a technology-driven solution to the return waste created in the baby gear vertical. The company works with brands that sell baby gear by accepting returned merchandise, inspecting it for safety (and performing other quality assurance checks), and helping brands to resell the products at incredible discounts for parents. What’s important to note is that these products, labeled “recommerce,” are typically open-box, but they are not secondhand or used. And the distinction is important for Rebelstork. “​​It’s kind of like when people say resale and thrifting, like they’re totally different, but people use them interchangeably,” Hosie said. “We use the word ‘recommerce’ because the product that we’re selling is not a used product.”

Tackling the return capacity problem, Rebelstork has four warehouse facilities for processing returns. In a blog post on the company’s web site, Hosie explains that the technology system “assigns a unique identifier to each product we sell to give the brands and retailers we work with complete transparency throughout the entire workflow.” So far, Rebelstork has partnered with more than 2,500 brands, including Target, Baby Bjorn and Million Dollar Baby Co. At current capacity, the company prevents 12 million pounds of baby gear from entering landfills annually, according to Hosie. Also key to the brand’s success is the pricing algorithm that underpins its entire business model.

“We knew that we had to price products properly to be able to move the inventory [and] all the other technology came as we started growing,” she said. “It’s actually not that difficult to do returns for e-commerce on a small scale, but once you start hitting volume, there has to be a technology element to be able to streamline.” For parents looking to buy products returned through Rebelstork, discounts can be as high as 50 percent off, Hosie noted. A Graco 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 Car Seat, for example, retails for $279.99 on Graco’s site, but is only $179.99 on Rebelstork. Another is the Evenflo Revolve360 Extend All-in-One Rotational Car Seat, which cost $300 from Evenflow, and $224.99 from Rebelstork.

Education is also a large element of what makes Rebelstork so effective. “We’ve transformed returns into a new revenue stream for brands and retailers, while also minimizing their environmental impact,” Hosie said. Long term, Hosie hopes to continue showing retailers at large that returns not only don’t need to end up in landfills but that they can be all-new revenue streams. And for customers, that means major discounts in a time when cutting costs is paramount for parents.