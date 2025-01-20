How Martin Luther King Jr. Was an Innovator

Dr Martin Luther King Jr speaking before crowd of 25,000 Selma To Montgomery, Alabama civil rights marchers, in front of Montgomery, Alabama state capital building on March 25, 1965 in Montgomery, Alabama. Photo: Getty Images

In the summer of 2022, Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens christened a seven-mile stretch known as the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Innovation Corridor. It was a renewal project meant to pay homage to local art and history as well as its namesake, who, by all measures, was an innovator himself, introducing the country to new ways of thinking and effecting change.

Here at Inc., we believe innovators are creative thinkers, problem solvers, and changemakers. King certainly fits the bill for all of those characteristics, and the fact that his message resonates nearly six decades after his death shows not only that he was an innovative thinker, but that he tapped into problems that are deeply human, and approached them with humanity—in particular, the fight for civil rights. The struggle for equal rights for Black Americans is, of course, not over. But substantial gains have been made—gains that would not have been possible without the thoughtful, powerful leadership of King. “King believed in a non-violent civil rights movement in spite of tough opposition from many who advocated fighting fire with fire,” writes Air Force brigadier general Al Jamerson. “He knew African Americans would lose a violent struggle, so he and the other civil rights leaders adopted innovative approaches to accomplish their mission.”

Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s approach to nonviolent resistance against British occupation of India, King adopted peaceful protest as his weapon in the fight for Black equality in the 1950s and ’60s. But this was not his only tool. The way King spoke and wrote proved to be his most effective tool in sparking change. It started in the Atlanta public education system. King got his first taste of public speaking when he joined the debate team in high school. He then went on to Morehouse College and there grew as a writer and orator. “As King finished his final year at Morehouse, it was evident that he had transformed into the leader he was destined to become when he wrote in the student publication, The Maroon Tiger: ‘We must remember that intelligence is not enough. Intelligence plus character—that is the goal of true education,’” the college notes.

His first ever protest came in response to the Rosa Parks bus incident, when, on December 15, 1955, she boarded a bus in Montgomery, Alabama, and refused to sit in the back, which was designated for Black people. Radically, she sat in the front and ignored the driver’s demand that she move. Her resistance led Black women to organize the Montgomery bus boycott, led in part by King. “The movement is best known for catapulting the career of a young reverend, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” according to Women’s History. King would go on to popularize marches, sit-ins, and boycotts. He founded the Southern Christian Leadership Conference to bring religious and civil rights leaders together as a nonviolent coalition protesting Jim Crow laws; joined the Rich’s Department Store sit-in to boycott segregated lunch counters; and encouraged youths to join the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee to get college kids involved in peaceful protest. Eventually, however, his involvement in these movements would get him in trouble with the law, despite his peaceful approach.