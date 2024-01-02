Meet Your Next Business Partner: Generative AI. Here’s Why You Should Team Up

Every Batman needs a Robin. To get ahead in an increasingly digital business world, today’s companies must know how to work with artificial intelligence technology.

Quite often, digital technology is acknowledged as an important means to an end. In other words, it helps us to address a problem and provide a solution. There’s nothing wrong with this, of course — in fact, we’ve witnessed a great deal of results from the use of everyday digital tools already. Think of automobile sensors that promptly give off a beep whenever cars switch lanes or automated business intelligence that quickly scans Excel and other reports.

Generative artificial intelligence is revealing more and more value to today’s organizations: its fast collection of data reduces human errors, its streamlined workflows speed up business processes and its advanced analytics facilitate strategic decision-making. It’s no wonder, then, why global spending on A.I. technologies was nearly $118 billion in 2022 and is on pace to reach $300 billion by 2026.

Nevertheless, those of us in the business world must start looking at generative AI differently than the tools named above. We need to view it more as a trusty partner than a main tech feature–a Robin to your Batman. Here are three key reasons why: 1. Help with Strategic Decisions

When it comes to making corporate decisions, humans need to remain in the proverbial driver’s seat, leaning on generative AI for mere support. Without question, using generative AI is a great way to start formulating ideas for the business: it can help articulate customer trends, industry patterns, and so on. But sheer imagination and sound logic are beyond the limits of this technology. So, there’s still no substitute for good old-fashioned human creativity. Saying “because ChatGPT said so” just won’t cut it in corporate strategy sessions. 2. Trust with Training and Verification

AI can certainly crank out several answers to any given question, but it has a potential flaw, what’s known as “hallucinations” and bias. Large language models–a type of generative AI that uses deep learning techniques and massive data sets to understand, summarize, generate, and predict new text-based content–tend to generate false, unexpected, or biased results. Even the smallest errors in the outputs can have a large impact, especially when used in industries such as legal. This is where the human-in-the-loop approach comes in. Human intervention and feedback on this technology help to ensure that the results aren’t only accurate, but are also relevant to the issue at hand, as well as the corporate and industry context. From that point on, the user can interpret the results any way they like and move forward accordingly. In other words, use the “trust but verify” approach when applying generative AI.

3. Compassionate Tech Let’s face it, technology’s inherent bias is a challenge, too, whether it’s due to human intention or not. When developing AI, then, it’s incredibly important to engineer diversity, equity, and inclusion from the initial discovery phase right through to the actual design and implementation. Training AI models to factor in these considerations is needed for its optimal and ethical functioning and, therefore, a company’s ultimate success with the tool.

The bottom line here is that generative AI isn’t here to replace those in business, but rather assist in day-to-day work and operations. It creates the kind of workplace efficiencies that alleviate mundane tasks and gives us more time to focus on critical and creative ones. However, the secret to leveraging generative AI is knowing how to work with it in the first place. By treating it as a corporate partner–the other half of a dynamic duo–and not the main means to an end, your organization will reap the full benefits of the rapidly advancing technology.

