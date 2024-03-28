Create a Brand Identity That Will Help Your Business Thrive

In an era rife with generative AI and a proliferation of misinformation, consumers increasingly seek a haven of reliability. They gravitate toward brands that embody trustworthiness. Before a brand can earn trust, it must first emerge from the sea of sameness and pique consumer interest. Those brands that pierce through the veil of apathy and seize consumer attention are poised for growth.

This is because a brand transcends a mere trademark–it represents a covenant of consistency, quality, and experience. Products have life cycles. Brands outlive products. Brands are valuable and drive growth.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The intrinsic worth of a robust brand name and identity is unmistakable. Consider the acquisition of Jaguar and Land Rover by Tata Motors from Ford. What did they buy? The factories, raw materials, or employees? No, it was the prestige and heritage enshrined in the brands. Similarly, when Four Seasons Hotels, Inc.–the epitome of international luxury hospitality–transitioned ownership to Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal of Saudi Arabia, the true value transcended its locations, gourmet restaurants, or idyllic beach properties. The transaction was centered on the allure and esteemed reputation of the Four Seasons brand. Furthermore, when Geely Motors of China took over the iconic Swedish auto brand Volvo, the question arises again: What did they truly acquire? Beyond the tangible assets, it was the Volvo brand itself that has since demonstrated its value, far surpassing the sum of its parts. In each of these cases, it is the brand–its legacy, its promise, and its identity–that emerges as the most valuable commodity, a testament to its enduring power. Branding is fundamental. Branding is basic. As consumers are confounded by AI-generated misinformation, standout brands will hold the fort. Building brands will continue to build value for companies and corporations.

If you are still not convinced, let me give you another example. The dollar is a world brand. In essence, it is simply a piece of paper. But branding has made it valuable. All the tools of marketing and brand building have been used to create its value. On the front, you will find the owner of the brand: the Federal Reserve. There is a testimonial from the first President of the United States, George Washington. There is a simple user guide: “This note is legal tender for debts public and private.” And if you’re still not convinced, the owner has added the all-important emotional message: “In God We Trust”. The dollar is a world brand. It confers a uniform value globally. But it’s just a piece of paper. Branding has made it worth something.

Most companies do quite well at creating product brands but fall down when it comes to the company brand. This is where there is much work to be done. Strong company brands start with strong names. Naming is challenging both because not all business leaders understand the importance of a strong name yet also because a lot of names have been registered by the technology and pharmaceutical sectors. These challenges mean, company leaders need to work with exceptional consultants who make a living coming up with strong names. For example, StrawberryFrog was hired by the National Bank of Abu Dhabi (N-BAD for short) to merge it with First Gulf Bank to form a new international bank. Our creatives recommended going from BAD to FAB, and FAB was adopted as the new name. FAB stands for First Abu Dhabi Bank. Once you have a name, then you need a powerful and differentiated brand identity. Most people don’t notice brands, so if you can choose a truly disruptive design, you’re halfway there. Case in point, StrawberryFrog’s design division was hired to create the new brand identity for Flagstar, merged from NYCB, Signature, and Flagstar Bank. The colors we selected were yellow and black which are very unusual in banking, dominated primarily by the colors red, blue, and green.

Over the years, we have worked on many naming and brand identity challenges such as Bluetooth (a new technology developed by Ericsson and HP, BlackBerry (formerly Research in Motion), Vi Living (formerly Hyatt Classic Residences), and of course our own brand, StrawberryFrog. There is one important thing to remember: No branding, no differentiation, and no long-term profitability. People don’t have relationships with products, they have relationships with brands.

In today’s competitive marketplace, a strong brand is more important than ever. It’s what sets you apart from the competition and builds lasting relationships with customers. A strong brand can help you increase brand awareness, build customer loyalty, command premium prices, and attract and retain top talent.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.