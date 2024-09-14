In the increasingly cutthroat world of business, where mediocrity is a death sentence and innovation is the only currency that matters, a new breed of high-performance teams is emerging. Enter the genius team — a concept that’s turning traditional notions of teamwork on their head and delivering results that’ll make your quarterly projections look like a lemonade stand’s earnings.

To understand this new breed of team build, I sat down with Merete Wedell-Wedellsborg, adjunct professor of leadership at IMD Business School in Switzerland, and the mastermind behind this revolutionary approach, to get the lowdown on what makes these teams tick. Defining the Genius Team

A genius team, as Merete explains, is “a group of exquisitely talented people with each having a ‘capacity spike’ who are united around solving a grand challenge.” These teams operate with intensity and confrontation but in a constructive rather than a toxic manner. The key ingredient? Purpose. “Purpose is all-important and must therefore be crystal clear,” Merete emphasizes, “because the purpose pulls the teams together and motivates them.” Beyond Company Size

Interestingly, the effectiveness of genius teams isn’t limited to large corporations. Merete notes, “It’s about the size of the challenge and ambition, rather than the size of the firm.” This approach can be scaled to startups and medium-size businesses, provided they have the right mindset and goals. Factors Driving Outsize Outcomes

What sets genius teams apart is their approach to challenges. “The most intriguing factor is the fact that genius teams naturally gravitate toward the really difficult questions, the hard choices, rather than taking the easy route of managerial box-ticking,” Merete observes. These teams thrive on ambiguity and tension, seeing them as catalysts for innovation rather than obstacles. The Trifecta of Excellence

Merete identifies three key factors that distinguish genius teams:

1. Raw capacity: There’s little room for mediocrity. Team members must constantly sharpen their professional and personal skills. 2. Scale of aspiration: These teams are rarely satisfied with the status quo, constantly pushing for more.

3. Constant generative tension: The energy and intensity in these teams are noticeably higher, indicating that significant stakes are involved. Managing Productive Tension

While tension is a driving force in genius teams, it requires careful management. Merete advises establishing clear ground rules and having a designated person to monitor the team’s dynamics. “The best genius teams have a ‘rapid repair cycle,'” she notes, emphasizing the importance of quick evaluation and course correction when issues arise. I asked my colleague Chip Walker, head of strategy at StrawberryFrog, about this with regard to how the leadership at StrawberryFrog operates.

“Merete’s advice makes a lot of sense, and I’d say we’ve embraced this concept of genius teams. We most certainly have frank conversations and a rapid repair cycle, and we do not lean back from tough debates because it brings out strategic and creative excellence. I’d add that you need to know and truly respect your peers for this to really work.” Common Challenges and Solutions

One of the primary challenges is preventing professional disagreements from affecting personal relationships. Merete suggests helping teams understand the difference between task conflict (productive) and relationship conflict (detrimental). Another challenge lies in interactions with outsiders. Merete recommends briefing guests on the team’s intense style, clarifying that confrontation is part of their method for achieving excellence.

Cultivating Genius Team Members Rather than pushing for conformity, Merete advocates for a person-centered approach to talent development. “The starting point is to not push for conformity, but to build and nurture clear and sharp individual ‘capacity spikes,'” she explains. This approach focuses on enhancing individuals’ existing strengths while teaching them to collaborate effectively in a high-stakes environment.

The Bottom Line Genius teams aren’t for the faint of heart. They’re for those who want to change the game, flip the table, and rewrite the rules of business. If you’re content with mediocrity, stick to your team-building retreats and participation trophies. But if you want to unleash the kind of potential that makes competitors wet themselves, it’s time to embrace the genius within your team.

