How AI Is Changing Creativity

Most articles about AI claim the sky is falling and provoke to gain attention. And they succeed. Judging by the comments, many people seem to be outraged. They might be right, I think at first. After all, it becomes more difficult to deal with AI the faster it develops. And it does seem to be developing in quantum leaps. There are AI agencies out there making waves like MachWon.Ai and Silverside.Ai, but marketers as a whole seem to have one eye on the here and now and one eye on the future. Understandably, there’s a lot of energy being spent to understand AI and experiment with AI to do things smarter, better, and faster.

This is especially the case in the advertising industry. Adam Morgan, a well-known adviser to many marketers and founder of strategic consultancy Eatbigfish points out that the advertising industry “has failed to raise its basic product quality so little in the last 50 years.” As a result, AI is sweeping in and “going to be a cost-efficient way of producing ‘fine’, drawing from a pool of sameness in a category and therefore compounding it.” Morgan’s thinking seems to be a smart take on what the result will be, while most other writers on the subject are more hyperbolic or apocalyptic.

As an experienced creative marketing leader, however, I for one am trying to leave the hype behind and gather better information. Cue Alberto Orte, a creative leader with a purpose: to thrive with AI. He happens to work for the Martin Agency. His thinking resonates among seasoned, curious leaders. To the dismay of many AI reactionaries, Orte has a more nuanced, observational, and specific take on the subject. He sees the transition to be working more positively while also shifting the way the creative industry operates. He argues: “No, artificial intelligence won’t kill the ad industry, but here are some educated guesses on how it could radically remake the landscape.” He then sets out a prediction:

Studio work (image enlargement, format resizing, quality control) will be eliminated or reduced to almost zero. Picture an interface à la Canva. One human being enters prompts, QC’s the output, makes tweaks, and exports. Already happening.

Depending on the budget, we’ll have human or AI briefs. Human will be restricted to a few special occasions a year (Super Bowl, athletes or celebs, the Grammys, etc.), influencer content, or experiential. Traditional production won’t disappear, but there will be a lot less.

Performance and SEO will be (almost) completely automated. Already happening.

Pitching new business will become a lot less expensive. A small but skilled group of people will be able to put together awe-inducing stills and videos in just a few weeks. Already happening.

The view of advertising creatives as mere thinkers and not makers will be rendered obsolete. Go ahead and write a manifesto. The other team will present that and a whole finished campaign. Learn new skills or get fired. Your choice.

Boutique shops will probably stay afloat because they already operate on low margins, and the market will always need disrupters. If the tools become widely available on a subscription model, 10 people based in Lisbon could compete with any U.S. agency in almost any brief. We don’t know for certain what will come to pass; suffice to say that AI will be a big development for the creative industry, one we could compare to the first digital revolution — the website, the banner ad, video streaming, social media, etc. It isn’t an extinction event, but creative businesses, marketing, advertising, and design agencies will need to reorganize and deploy their talent differently.

The true impact of AI can’t be known right now. Since this technology is in an experimental phase. Orte suggests that if you run a company, “you could totally wake up in five years and you wouldn’t be late to the AI party.” In my conversation with Orte and a few other optimists, or should I say realists, the consensus is that AI will significantly increase productivity in some areas: production, production design, SEO, media buying. Humans will still need to be involved, but we’ll need fewer humans. At StrawberryFrog, we are using AI at the various steps/stages of Movement Thinking 2.0, our marketing approach using the principles of societal movements to mobilize consumers and galvanize employees. It’s super great to build and layer on AI/data-oriented tools for each step. AI helps reach an audience more quickly/efficiently, learn what compels people to act, generate relevant content and curate it, and predict outcomes based on data, and it helps with personalized outreach, but it doesn’t replace the big Movement idea that is the red thread that winds itself across all platforms, and infuses the digital ecosystem and the tracking mechanism.

In the product and services innovation space, Daniel Gomez Seidel, managing director at the innovation company Inplural, says: “We use generative AI to supercharge the divergent stages of the innovation process, such as early concept generation to test with users. With AI, the process can be run much faster and productively than ever before. We can also automate operations, freeing up more time to roister on the creative work. AI capabilities merged with thoughtful human strategy, managed well, makes a winning combination.”

I like Orte’s take on the customization of messages for a minimal cost, but the truth is customization as he points out has never helped increase ROI in advertising. Most ROI comes from the repetition of big broad generic messages. Will AI change this fact? Or is this another cool product looking for a real market need? There will always be a place for disruptive thinkers in marketing. The best marketing creates awareness and differentiation. Maybe our next-decade thinkers use different tools though. It is likely that AI will never solve all your problems. Quite the opposite, it will probably create some new ones as well. The same people who now manage your agency relationships will need to add AI on top of their busy schedules. If you instead follow the advice from Orte, you would think: “Damn, the next Bud Light fallout could be caused by your AI going rogue.”

Are you ready to hand off your career to a third-party app?” Sure this scenario is possible. Alternatively, new technology has always enriched a relatively traditional industry. And this is no different.

