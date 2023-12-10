Let’s Make Your Brand More Interesting

Executives consistently aim for efficiency and end up with uninteresting companies and brands. One renowned brand strategy consultant believes most brands and communication are as dull as they ever were. And that’s unforgivable. When it comes to failures in growth and transforming your business, that is the big beige elephant in the marketing room.

“Boring is a choice,” says Adam Morgan, founding partner of eatbigfish, a consultancy specializing in the challenger mindset and author of his international bestseller that first popularized the concept of challenger brands: Eating the Big Fish. “Why are so many smart, well-intentioned people producing such dull communications and dull brands, and what are we going to do differently? Because the road to tedium is paved with good intentions,” he states with great emphasis.

As a creative-focused marketer at StrawberryFrog, I’ve tried to make this point to company CEOs and marketers in the past but not as eloquently as Morgan. In our animated conversation, we explored why leaders end up boring people. It is very often it’s an unintentional choice, and there are several potential reasons why it is happening. Firstly, when you adhere to the metrics of performance marketing – short-term sales activation for consumers already in the market for a category – to long-term brand building. Ignoring that you must engage people not in the market for a category in a much more engaging, interesting way. Most people are of course not nearly as interested in our category or brand as we might like to think they are. Another key factor is people wanting to play it safe. No one wants social media blowback, or to be the next Bud Light. The marketing world gets traumatized by events like that. They believe that in reducing pretty much any risk they are doing the responsible thing for the business. But in doing so they are also adding a considerable cost to the way their brand does business.

There’s obviously a lot of competition for your customer’s attention. “It’s not even a zero-sum game just with your competition – the founding CEO of Facebook (as it was then) said at the outset that their objective was to consume as much of our attention as possible, and that is obviously only one form of attention competition today, only one algorithm, and not even the most successful. We are competing for attention with some of the most powerful and sophisticated addictions in the world. If we want to compete, we’ve got to sit up and learn from the very best, from outside business as well as inside,” said Morgan.

Morgan felt this topic so timely that he wrote a new podcast rather than a new book. It’s called: ‘Let’s make this more interesting.’ The podcast wants to do two things. The first is to quantify ‘The Cost of Dull’ – put a concrete cost on how expensive it is for a business to be dull. The second is to interview people whose job it is to make dull subjects interesting – reality TV show producers, science teachers, the head writer on Sesame Street, for example – and see what we in business can learn from them. Maz Farrelly, who produced many popular reality TV shows, including Celebrity Apprentice and Dancing with the Stars, and now helps companies deliver their message with the impact of a large cement fist in a soft cashmere glove, was Morgan’s first guest. She says that boring is bad because nobody is interested. It’s that simple.

To prove his point, Morgan partnered with one of the most respected experts in Marketing Effectiveness, Peter Field, and a leader in communications testing, System1 to put a concrete cost for a business on a brand being dull in its communications. While it’s a project still in development, the early findings are fascinating. 48 percent of B2C communications leave their audiences feeling nothing at all. And with B2B that figure is much worse – 78 percent.

“We’ve then looked at how much more money you need to put behind dull communications to have the same effect as very emotionally engaging ones, the average figure is about $10m,” says Morgan. “If you chose to be dull but wanted to have the same effect in the market as a much more engaging campaign, you’d need to ask your CFO for about $10m more to spend on it. And the UK is roughly a fifth of the size of the US, so you can see that in the US those numbers start to get very big indeed.”

