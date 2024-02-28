The Best Advertising Agency Starts With a Good Marriage

As the co-founder of StrawberryFrog, a creative agency that my wife, Karin, and I started together, I’ve learned a great deal about balancing a husband-and-wife-owned business while maintaining a healthy marriage.

Navigating the intricacies of running a business with your life partner can be both rewarding and challenging, but in my opinion, it’s the best company you could ever have. In fact, with fresh thinking, and effort, it is possible to not only make it work but also make it the vehicle for a top-shelf business, with a humane culture that thrives as an independent firm for a quarter century.

One of the most important tips I can offer for making a husband-and-wife-owned business successful is clear communication. For example, it all started when we both realized that we were pregnant with a beautiful and disruptive kind of advertising agency. Together we sat down and had the first of many conversations about what this could be. We decided that we would give birth to this baby in Amsterdam. We moved to that city to be in the perfect place to launch a company that would take on the large, expensive, and slow corporate ad agencies (which Ad Age named “dinosaurs”) with a not-so-crazy company that figured out a way to do what huge clients need and want, but do it better and smarter than the dinosaurs. Together, we wrote the business plan and the company’s purpose. We both had worked in famous ad agencies in earlier days and knew what we wanted this new company to be and what we wanted to avoid. Rather than calling this new company after ourselves, “Drakenberg Goodson and Co.,” we came up with the unconventional name StrawberryFrog — the opposite of the dinosaur, one that stood for agility and speed, and that was a much better-looking animal than the buracratiosaurus. Establishing fun, open, and honest communication channels and aligning on ideas and ideals from the very beginning is essential for navigating the ups and downs of entrepreneurship together. After 25 years, Karin and I still make it a point to discuss both business matters and personal feelings openly, ensuring that we are always on the same page and working toward our common goals — and to do it with a lot of laughs along the way. This brings me to the next crucial aspect of running a business with your spouse. Defining boundaries between work and personal life. It’s easy for work-related stress or disagreements to spill over into your personal relationship, so setting clear boundaries and creating designated time for both work and quality time together is essential. When we started StrawberryFrog, we both agreed that we would never, ever talk shop inside our home, the reason being that you need a safe space where you can relax and be yourself. The very worst thing would be to lie in bed and talk about business challenges. That would be a relationship killer. My wife and I still make it a point to separate work discussions from our personal time and prioritize our relationship outside of the business. This golden rule continues to protect us and give us so much joy in our lives while still running a business in a stressful environment.

Over the years, we’ve also learned the importance of respecting each other’s strengths and weaknesses. Recognizing and leveraging each other’s unique skills and abilities can help optimize your business operations and foster a sense of collaboration and mutual respect. Karin is our COO focused on our culture, systems, operations oversight, finance, and technology, and I focus on product. Together we’ve overseen two important aspects of a thriving business. In dividing up responsibilities, we make use of our strengths but also own different areas, which is the best use of different talents. Karin and I have different strengths and expertise — she’s Swedish and more logical than I am, while I am Canadian and more conceptual with a love of writing. We both share a desire to solve clients’ problems and drive meaningful change through our work, which led us to create a company that activates brand purpose by building movements. We also share tenacity, gumption, perseverance, and creative ways of solving problems. We have learned to appreciate and support each other in our respective roles within the company.

Beyond the basics, running a company with Karin has proved to be one of the best decisions I’ve ever made, not only for our business but also for our relationship and overall well-being. There are several reasons why partnering with my spouse has brought unique advantages and benefits to our company, including adventure, security, stability, and a humane culture. First and foremost, running StrawberryFrog together has provided a sense of security that is unparalleled. Knowing that we have each other’s backs, both professionally and personally, creates a strong foundation of trust and reliability within our business. We can rely on each other’s unwavering support and commitment, which fosters a sense of security that is hard to replicate in other partnerships.

Furthermore, the stability that comes from running a company with my wife is invaluable. We share a common vision and long-term goals for our business, and our shared commitment to its success provides a sense of stability and continuity that is crucial for sustainable growth. By aligning our interests and working towards a common purpose, we can weather challenges and uncertainties with resilience and determination.

In addition to security and stability, partnering with my wife has also allowed us to realize our sense of adventure. Early on, we decided that we wanted to spread our StrawberryFrog around the globe, mostly because we loved traveling and meeting other cultures and people. So we opened offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and South America as well as moving to NYC to our global HQ. We have had the pleasure of having worked with clients such as Emirates Airlines in the UAE, Mahindra in India, LG in Korea, Asics and Mitsubishi in Japan, Natura in Brazil, and organizations such as Heineken and Cap Gamini in Europe, and Jim Beam, Google, Truist and Walmart in the U.S. We wanted to cultivate a humane and supportive company culture. Our business is built on a foundation of empathy, understanding, and collaboration, reflecting the values that we hold dear in our personal relationship. For example, early on we established a system to support women leadership at StrawberryFrog, including mothers and parents, enabling them to not only take appropriate time when they’re a new parent but also to return and retain their role if not enhance it — exemplified by this video called FrogMoms.By fostering a culture of respect, kindness, and inclusivity within our company, we have created a work environment where our employees feel valued, supported, and motivated to excel.

Founding and running a husband-and-wife-owned business like StrawberryFrog has been a journey filled with ups and downs, but it has also strengthened our relationship and brought us closer together. Running StrawberryFrog togtehr has not only brought professional success for 25 years now but has also enriched our personal relationship in ways that extend beyond the workplace. Our partnership is built on deep mutual respect, trust, and understanding, which has strengthened our bond and brought us and our two sons Jacoby and Ellis closer together. The shared experiences, challenges, and triumphs that we have faced as business partners have deepened our connection and reinforced our commitment to each other. I’d recommend it to any entrepreneur who wants to build the best possible company.

