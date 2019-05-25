In 1998 Steve jobs convinced me to leave Compaq behind to join a company that was on the verge of bankruptcy. They made computers. But at that moment at least, people weren't interested in buying them.

Steve had a plan to change things, and I wanted to be a part of it. He wasn't just about the i-mac or the i-pod or everything that came after, he was about the values that brought these inventions to life.

The idea that putting powerful tools in the hands of everyday people helps unleash creativity and moves humanity forward. That we can build things that help us imagine a better world and then make it real.