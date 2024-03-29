How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the Insurance Industry

Of all the industries that have allowed some level of AI penetration, the insurance industry has not been at the forefront, as many internal processes remain painfully manual. Among the various facets of insurance operations, the claims processing landscape stands out as a domain ripe for automation and efficiency enhancement. That’s starting to change, as companies explore ways AI can transform insurance claims review, reduce claims duration, and overall elevate the effectiveness of claims monitoring.

Inefficiencies, delays, and human errors often mar the traditional insurance claims review process. The process is arduous when left solely to manual execution. I spoke with Sean Merat, the CEO of Owl.co , a claims intelligence platform for insurers, to get his insights.

Many parts of the insurance value chain are highly manual, including claims review and handling. The chances of biased outcomes increase significantly whenever there is a large amount of manual reviews by humans. These biases often go undetected for a long time until there is a class action lawsuit, such as a recent State Farm case , where State Farm’s claims processing methods were shown to have a demonstrable and widespread discriminatory impact on Black homeowners making insurance claims in violation of the FHA.

“There is a rapidly growing awareness of unconscious bias and its implications,” says Merat, “AI’s emotional impartiality is vital in circumventing biased outcomes. With AI, claims processes can be meticulously engineered to yield equitable results consistently. But the application of AI and related technologies is critical. Unlike other sectors, where predictive analytics are common, such methods can be very problematic in insurance, often introducing additional risks and biases.”

Artificial Intelligence is ushering in a new era of efficiency and innovation in insurance claims processing. From streamlining claims review processes to reducing claims duration and enhancing claims eligibility monitoring, AI offers a plethora of opportunities for insurers to optimize their operations. Embracing these technological advancements not only improves operational efficiency but also positions insurers to deliver a more responsive and customer-centric claims experience. As the insurance industry continues to evolve, the integration of AI will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping its future.