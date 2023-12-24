How Technology Is Shaping How Business Owners Navigate Wage and Hour Disputes

Remote work can mean more compliance headaches. Here’s how some software can help.

In 2022, the cumulative value of the top 10 wage-and-hour settlements exceeded $574 million. A significant portion, approximately one-third, stemmed from a $185 million agreement between Major League Baseball and minor league players. These players alleged state and federal wage law violations, including infractions related to minimum wage standards.

The growing number of wage and hour disputes is a cause for concern among business owners, and in 2023, the trend has not slowed down either, with employers having to grapple with constant changes in workplace law, especially in highly litigious states like California. The recent decisions handed down by the California Supreme Court only highlight the need for diligence from employers of labor in California and beyond to ensure that they are making ‘good-faith efforts’ to ensure that their practices align with the letter of the labor law.

However, a ‘good-faith effort’ is a nebulous thing to prove, necessitating adequate management and data presentation to prove a case. This is perhaps why companies are resorting to software technology to effectively manage their workforce while emphasizing data management as a critical feature. I chatted with Mark Parinas, CEO of CuraeSoft, about the state of modern workforce management solutions. CuraeSoft recently launched coAmplifi, a workforce management software that creates a virtual workplace for high-performance organizations. coAmplifi offers a wage and hour compliance feature that helps organizations mitigate the risk of disputes by managing overtime, breaks, and meal periods.

“Wage and hour disputes are a tough challenge for a lot of organizations,” says Parinas. “The price to pay can be hefty when it is a systemic issue in an organization. Often, companies do not focus on these things out of ignorance of the rules, which is why many companies are now relying on technology to help expose their blindsides and mitigate the risks.” Post-Pandemic Complications And Technology’s Role

The American workforce has changed significantly since the pandemic. According to a study by Upwork, 41.8 percent of the American workforce continues to work remotely, necessitating companies to build new systems for hybrid workforce management.

While pre-pandemic workforce management software was more tilted toward managing an onsite workforce, post-pandemic software like coAmplifi is specifically designed to help organizations manage hybrid and remote teams effectively, with transparency, productivity, and engagement in mind. It is one thing for employers to deal with constantly changing workplace laws, but when this is combined with a constantly evolving workforce structure and employee demands, it becomes almost necessary to look to technology for help, and in 2024 and beyond, it goes without saying that more technological advancements will step in to plug these apparent holes.

