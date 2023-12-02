Keys to Growing Your Small Business Leveraging Educational Content

For technology-driven companies, staying ahead of the curve is not just about innovative products or services. It’s also about empowering users and consumers with the knowledge they need to make the most out of what you offer. This is where embedded educational content comes into play. Business leaders managing companies with groundbreaking technologies or ideas should consider incorporating educational resources into their platforms.

Empower Users Before They Use Your Product or Service As a CEO of an edtech company, I’m a big proponent of user education. The best users we have in our community are the ones who were well-informed before joining us. When brands are providing entirely novel services or products, it’s vital to remember that your users may not always have the background knowledge needed to fully grasp their potential. Incorporating educational content into your marketing strategy and inside of your product or service acts as a bridge. This empowers them to use it to its fullest capacity, thereby increasing user satisfaction and loyalty.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Offering educational resources demonstrates a commitment to transparency and customer success. It shows that your company is not just interested in selling a product but in ensuring that users genuinely benefit from it. This builds trust and credibility, which are invaluable assets in today’s competitive market. There are rare cases like MasterClass where the content is the product, which in itself can become the educational content used for marketing. This ability to leverage educational content and celebrity branding is what enabled MasterClass to grow so quickly, as shown here.

For other brands, educational content is vital in determining whether their product or service is adopted by millions or just a few. I spoke with Harel Sekler, founder of Banxso, an online brokerage platform that relies heavily on educating users before and during their experience. The company offers a comprehensive library of video tutorials, enabling users both novice and experienced to understand market dynamics, strategies, and how to navigate the platform effectively. Sekler shares that leaning into content marketing not only helps acquire users but it also offers a secondary benefit that’s even more important: brand building and trust. Foster a Community of Informed Users

Educational content goes beyond just disseminating information; it creates a community of informed users. When users engage with your content, they’re not just learning; they’re connecting with others who share similar interests and goals. This sense of belonging can lead to a vibrant user community that support one another and, in turn, support your company. When users are knowledgeable about your product or service, they become advocates. They’re more likely to create their own content, such as tutorials, reviews, or discussions, which can further enhance your platform’s visibility and credibility. By facilitating this exchange of knowledge, you’re not just providing value to your users; you’re also tapping into a powerful marketing resource.

Enhance Customer Retention and Loyalty Innovative technologies often come with updates and new features. Educational content becomes a vehicle for keeping your user base informed and engaged. By providing ongoing learning opportunities, you ensure that users stay up to date with the latest developments, which can significantly increase customer retention rates.

Different users have different learning preferences. Some prefer videos, while others may lean toward written articles or structured courses. By offering a variety of educational formats, you cater to diverse learning styles, making it more likely that users will engage with and retain the information provided.

Incorporating educational content into your platform is not just an option; it’s a strategic imperative for companies at the forefront of technology and innovation. By empowering users, fostering a community, and enhancing customer retention, you’re not only ensuring the success of your product or service but also establishing your company as a trusted leader in your industry.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.