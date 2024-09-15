Use These Sustainable Practices to Build A Modern International Brand

The world is now more interconnected than it’s ever been. Here’s how to stand out in a cluster of noise.

The world is now more interconnected, sensitive, and complex than ever, creating room for global networking and partnerships. Ethics and sustainability have risen to the fore in the business discourse, and so for brands to take full control of the myriad of opportunities available, they have to utilize them ethically so that the results are sustainable.

I had a chat with Daniel Chin, Director of Operations and CEO of Juici Patties, Jamaica’s largest restaurant chain, which has recently entered the US restaurant market, as he shares some insight on the keys to building a sustainable business across borders. Fair labor practices are a bare minimum global principle

Fair labor practices have become a crucial lens through which modern businesses are evaluated. A brief look at ethically oriented brands would reveal their compliance with the United Nations’ international labor standards. This body of rules and norms was made to protect employee welfare globally, addressing the minimum standards for employees’ safe working conditions, decent wages, protection from discrimination, freedom of association, workers’ rights, etc. However, implementing these fair practices is often easier said than done, but it’s essential to build sustainable productivity, enhance innovation, and amplify brand reputation. In a manner of speaking, for brands to cross over international jurisdictions and excel, there is a tacit expectation of sustainability with regard to fair labor practices. Employees are the heart of any brand

There’s a reason that the term “employee retention rates” is becoming a pivotal consideration in the American business space and internationally. It costs much more to hire new talent than it does to keep current employees. Brands that understand this do their best to give their employees a sense of belonging and a chance at improvement and upward mobility.

“In the fiercely competitive business landscape that we find ourselves in, employee retention has become a competitive advantage,” Chin says. “When you treat your employees like owners, they eventually own the vision and begin to think and behave like owners, and no owner wants to see their business ruined.” Ethical globalization is Fostering Cultural exchange and appreciation

The US has the largest migrant population in the world, making it an interesting and diverse place to do business. With franchises like Juici Patties and other international brands entering the American market, the need for proper cultural appreciation and integration cannot be understated. Successful brands recognize the power of culture and remain sensitive to it by integrating, reflecting, or introducing a uniqueness to the pervading culture while still maintaining its core values. Typically, when a brand puts the community and its culture top of mind, it is easier to enter new spaces and cross international boundaries.

In a world where sustainability is the measure by which businesses are vetted, crossing international boundaries has become an art that requires a careful integration of ethical and sustainable practices to be successful.

