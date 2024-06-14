Businesses Want Insurance for AI Risks, but Insurers Are Still Figuring Out How to Offer It

Like cyber insurers in the late 1990s, insurance companies today are figuring out how to determine risk for artificial intelligence and set prices.

To protect themselves from the unpredictability of life, mother nature, and injuries, responsible businesses turn to general liability insurance policies. As more businesses adopt artificial intelligence in their daily operations, they’re looking to insurers to do the calculus on offering protections.

But providing insurance for such nascent technology is easier said than done.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

“There are certain premises of insurance in terms of a carrier’s desire to take on risk,” says Peter McMurtrie, a former executive at Nationwide Mutual Insurance and Grange Insurance and current partner at digital service firm West Monroe. McMurtrie explained that most carriers are researching how to bring AI-centered products to market, likely within the next two years. But before that can happen, carriers would have to determine what the risks are and how often they occur, and then generate an appropriate price to cover the cost of that exposure.

“Today, because this is so nascent, carriers are less inclined to want to lean in and create large policy offerings specific to this risk,” he says.

That’s not to mention whether or not reinsurance companies, the ones who share risk with insurance carriers in some situations, are ready to take on AI. Though options for coverage against AI-related risk are few today, some see it as a potential growth area for insurers in the coming years.

According to a May report by Deloitte, “By 2032, insurers can potentially write around $4.7 billion in annual global AI insurance premiums, at a compounded annual growth rate of around 80 percent.” But that would require many insurance firms to expand their current offerings and carve out new capabilities.

The report also highlighted problems that could arise from AI in the form of misinformation and hallucination from chatbots, copyright infringement, and cybersecurity threats. These scenarios have already played out in the real world. Last March, Reuters reported that a New York lawyer found himself in hot water with a $5,000 fine over fake case citations given to him by ChatGPT prompts.

In August, a New York-based tutoring company agreed to a settlement of $365,000 with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission following allegations that its AI-augmented employee applicant review software discriminated against people over the age of 55.

Even a casual AI error can lead to hefty fines many companies can’t afford to pay. And in insurance, unpredictability is a liability of its own. “AI insurance offers some challenges, since there is no historical damage record to rely upon,” says Sheldon H. Jacobson, founder professor of Computer Science at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. “To mitigate risk, insurers may need to overprice insurance as they collect data.”

Those in the market for AI insurance have some options, but many of them exist within the startup and reinsurance space.

Popular reinsurance firm Munich Re Group has had an artificial intelligence-oriented product since 2018. Their product is mainly geared toward startups, though it has widened its coverage to meet the needs of businesses hoping to implement AI. “At the current time, the most important issue for businesses is to strongly consider what insurance products they hold and consider whether those policies might respond to an AI-based claim,” says Scott Godes, partner and co-chair for insurance recovery and counseling practice and data security and privacy at Barnes & Thornburg.

“This is a typical cycle when it comes to insurance. When the market sees new risk, new claims, new liabilities, and new losses, policyholders look to the portfolio of insurance to determine whether their current products do or should provide coverage,” he adds.

History can provide some context for when the broader insurance market will start to include more offerings for AI risk. John Peterson, chief growth officer at World Insurance Associates, says that AI insurance will likely mirror the development of cyber insurance in the 1990s. Insurers had to go through the same process of learning the risks, evaluating their frequency, and settling on a price.

But just how large the universe for AI risk insurance will become is still yet to be seen.