Hybrid Work Is Creating More Super Commuters

Some employees are traveling longer distances than ever to reach the office. It could be impacting their health.

Employee commutes to the office are getting a lot longer than you might think. According to new research from Stanford University, the rise in hybrid work has led to an uptick in the number of employees who travel well over an hour to the office.

Leveraging data from transportation analytics firm INRIX, Stanford economists Nick Bloom and Alex Finan found that while shorter commutes (trips between 20 and 34 miles) have decreased overall since the pandemic, longer commutes have become more common. This includes “super commuters,” or those traveling for a total of five hours per work day. Their share of the overall percentage of commuters to the 10 largest U.S. cities is now a third higher than it was four years ago.

Stanford’s research focused on commuters with personal vehicles: Their data encompassed 200,000 trips made pre-pandemic, between November 2019 and February 2020, and from November 2023 to February 2024. The rise in super commuting appeared most prominently in cities like Washington, D.C., where it has doubled from 0.8 percent pre-pandemic to nearly 2 percent of all commuters. Cities including Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, and New York, on the other hand, saw a decline in commutes under 40 miles.

While some studies have found that longer commutes can give employees “more time to detach and recover” from work, super commutes could negatively impact overall employee well-being. A 2023 study by South Korean researchers found a positive association between longer commutes–defined as travel of one hour or more–and depressive symptoms.