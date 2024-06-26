3 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Avoid Growing Pains and Prepare for Sustainable Growth

Entrepreneurs often focus on how to start and where they want growth to take them, but the transition requires careful planning.

In business, the companies drumming up excitement are the startups with bright ideas and the established companies running like clockwork. In a way, startups are the cute babies people get starry-eyed over, and big corporations are the respectable adults.

That makes growing companies the awkward teenagers of the business world. The potential is there, but just a few poor decisions can quickly turn the tide.

Entrepreneurs should pay special attention to the pain points other business owners have experienced in this stage. Here are three crucial steps you can take to make sure your future business growth is properly supported. 1. Implement Efficiency Policies Before They’re Needed

When an entrepreneur starts a business, efficiency isn’t that difficult. But once a business begins to scale, it onboards more employees and projects tend to involve more touch points. If you grow too quickly and limp along with procedures from your startup stage, efficiency often suffers. During the startup stage, when a company has only five employees, simple spreadsheets are usually enough to get by for onboarding and contact information dispersal. Sharing spreadsheets is generally sufficient up to the 20- to 30-employee mark, but better procedures should be in place before that point.

Entrepreneurs and business leaders should prepare for growth and create the shortest path from employees to the information they need. One way to do this is to use software that helps new employees connect with the right people.

CRMs and other project management tools can help your team keep track of internal and external relationships in one place, organize onboarding processes, automate tasks, and maintain deadlines. Add your communication platform of choice, and you’ll have a customized system that keeps everyone connected and informed. As a business leader, it’s your responsibility to examine your onboarding process through the eyes of a new employee. Always ask yourself what processes could be smoother. A smooth and efficient onboarding process results in your new employees getting up to speed faster.

2. Divide Supervisory Duties to Avoid Procedural Breakdown As a company grows, it’s impossible for a business owner to oversee every aspect of operations. Micromanaging is rarely beneficial–and as employees, Gen-Zers particularly embrace working autonomously–so carefully choose your supervisors and ensure they are supported.

If hiring is seeing an uptick, a supervisor might go from managing a small number of people to a large team. If this happens rapidly, increasing a supervisor’s direct report roster can cause problems.

If projects begin to fall into limbo or incidents occur outside of the supervisor’s attention, a division is necessary. Ideally, these supervisory divisions should be forecast before problems arise. This is often an area of oversight. It’s sometimes tempting to keep dumping new employees with the same job function into the same bucket and assume the supervisor can adjust. So, what’s the maximum number of direct reports a supervisor should have before creating another supervisory tier? Like many aspects of business, it depends on several factors. One thing you can do, though, is have supervisors estimate the amount of time they spend per employee if things are running smoothly.

Maybe a supervisor is expected to work 40-hour weeks and spends an average of 2 hours per employee per week. If the supervisor also has 20 hours per week of non-supervisory duties, 10 should be their absolute maximum of direct reports. I would actually recommend no more than 7 or 8 to account for new employee training and unexpected issues that require additional attention.

As your business grows, entrepreneurs sometimes get tunnel vision surrounding raising funds and marketing. However, without the support of efficient operating procedures, that growth can suffer. 3. Uphold Core Values as You Scale

As entrepreneurs focus on growing their businesses, it’s crucial not to lose sight of the core values that define their company culture. Those values were likely an important factor in what initially attracted many of your team members, so staying true to them is essential. Companies that regularly communicate their values to employees are able to lead by example and consistently make decisions that align with their mission. By following this example, entrepreneurs can create a strong company culture that attracts top talent, encourages employee loyalty, and ultimately contributes to the business’s long-term success.

As your business grows, regularly assess whether your company’s actions and decisions align with its stated values. If you find that you’re straying from your core principles, take steps to course-correct and realign your practices with your values. By doing so, you’ll ensure that your business not only grows in size but also in its impact. The Path to Sustainable, Long-Term Growth

As an entrepreneur, it’s essential to lay the groundwork for future growth by implementing efficient processes, maintaining a healthy supervisory structure, and staying true to your core values. By proactively addressing these key areas, you’ll be better equipped to successfully scale your business. Sustainable growth is about more than increasing revenue or expanding your team–it’s about building a strong foundation that allows your company to thrive in the long run.

