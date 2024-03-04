5 Urgent Questions Every Health Care Leader Must Ask for Greater Relevance and ROI

Here are the questions we encourage every single one of them to ask.

In my career, I have worked with some truly phenomenal health care brands, from prosthetic makers to providers of maternal care. Most of them are not startups but scale-ups, companies that are middle-market looking not to get left behind and stay relevant in the coming age.

They are smart, capable, and are doing meaningful work. What haunts them is how they can reach every person who can benefit from their services and products in a meaningful way. Here are the five questions we are encouraging every one of them to ask. 1. Are our KPIs leading to ROI on the things that drive results?

Why it matters: Outdated KPIs can become blind spots, hindering growth and misdirecting resources. Regularly questioning and aligning your metrics with your goals ensures they remain relevant and impactful.

Example: Imagine a middle-market company called MidHealth offering specialized diagnostic services. Initially, website traffic was its key metric, boosting awareness with paid ads. But as costs rose and competition intensified, clinging to this KPI became detrimental. MidHealth wasn’t measuring what truly mattered: acquiring new patients. Shift the focus: Instead of just traffic, consider

Cost per patient acquisition: Analyze the true cost of attracting new patients through various channels.

Lead conversion rate: Track how website visitors convert into inquiries or appointments.

Patient engagement: Measure how patients interact with your online presence and brand. Ask yourself: What are our current growth goals?

Do our KPIs directly reflect progress towards these goals?

Are we measuring the right things, or just what’s easy to track?

By regularly re-evaluating and adapting your KPIs, you ensure they remain valuable tools for driving strategic growth, not outdated roadblocks to success. 2. Are we cross-pollinating across departments to maximize opportunities for revenue growth?

Why it matters: Operating in silos hinders innovation, limits understanding of your audience, and costs opportunities to cross-promote products and services. Cross-pollination, the exchange of ideas and expertise across departments, unlocks your full potential and fuels breakthrough strategies.

Example: Imagine ZenCare, a growing mental health clinic. Initially, its marketing team focused solely on online campaigns. However, collaborating with the clinical staff revealed the need for educational resources on specific mental health conditions. This cross-pollination led to the creation of informative blog posts and webinars, attracting new patients and building trust. Spark collaboration: Explore such avenues as

Joint task forces: Assemble teams from different departments to tackle specific challenges or opportunities.

Internal knowledge-sharing sessions: Facilitate presentations or discussions where teams share expertise and insights.

Cross-departmental training: Offer workshops or programs for employees to gain exposure to different areas of the organization. Ask yourself: Do we encourage open communication and collaboration across departments?

Are there opportunities for employees from different areas to work together on projects or initiatives?

Are we actively breaking down silos and fostering a culture of shared knowledge?

By fostering cross-pollination, you tap into the collective intelligence of your organization and unlock its true innovative potential. 3. Are we sleeping on — and missing out — on creating efficiencies using AI?

Why it matters: Artificial intelligence can personalize experiences, automate tasks, and uncover hidden insights, offering a significant competitive edge. Ignoring its potential means missing out on valuable opportunities to enhance your operations and engage your audience. Example: Imagine MedTech Corp, a manufacturer of medical devices. Initially, it relied solely on manual data analysis for quality control. Integrating AI-powered algorithms allowed it to identify subtle patterns in sensor data, predicting potential equipment failures before they occurred, saving on costs and improving patient safety.

Embrace AI’s power: Consider such applications as Chatbots: Offer 24/7 customer service, answer basic questions, and schedule appointments, freeing up human resources.

AI-powered content creation: Generate personalized content based on user behavior and preferences, increasing engagement.

Predictive analytics: Identify patients at risk of complications and proactively intervene with preventative measures, leading to better health outcomes.

Ask yourself: Are we exploring how AI can be applied to improve our operations, marketing, or patient care?

Are we investing in the resources and expertise needed to leverage AI effectively?

Are we open to experimenting and learning as we explore the potential of AI? By embracing AI, you can unlock new levels of efficiency, personalization, and insights, driving your health care organization to the forefront of innovation.

4. Are we keeping up with our rapidly changing demographics? Why it matters: The health care industry faces a double whammy. By early 2024, Gen Z will be the largest working-age population, bringing their tech-savvy habits and unique health care needs. Simultaneously, older generations are living longer, requiring different care approaches. Ignoring these shifts can leave your marketing adrift in a sea of irrelevant messaging.

Example: Imagine your local HeartCare Clinic, catering primarily to Baby Boomers with traditional print ads and in-person seminars. As Gen Z enters the workforce and experiences health concerns, this approach might fall flat. They expect digital interactions, personalized information, and a focus on preventive care.

Navigate the shift: Tech-savvy content: Develop mobile-friendly websites, offer online appointment booking, and create engaging social media content relevant to Gen Z’s preferences.

Multigenerational messaging: Tailor content and outreach to different age groups, addressing their specific health concerns and communication styles.

Personalization: Leverage data analytics to personalize website experiences, email campaigns, and educational materials based on individual needs and demographics.

Telehealth integration: Offer virtual consultations and remote monitoring options, catering to the tech-savvy and geographically diverse workforce. Ask yourself:

Do we understand the changing demographics of our target audience?

Are our marketing materials and channels accessible and relevant to different age groups?

Are we actively adapting our strategy to keep pace with evolving preferences and communication styles?

Are we integrating technology and personalization to cater to the new wave of health care consumers? By understanding and embracing the evolving demographics, you can tailor your health care marketing to resonate with both seasoned and emerging generations, ensuring your message reaches the right people at the right time and with the right approach. 5. How are we shifting our social strategy given the rise of dark social?

Why it matters: The social media landscape has flipped. While public engagement was once king, private messaging apps like WhatsApp and iMessage now reign supreme, constituting the “dark social” realm where conversations and content sharing happen unseen. Traditional social media metrics might lose their luster, requiring a strategic shift in your health care marketing approach.

Example: Imagine your community MedShare, a health care clinic heavily reliant on Facebook posts and Twitter engagement. However, their target audience primarily shares health information and recommendations through private WhatsApp groups. MedShare’s public content, no matter how informative, may never be reflected in comments left. Embrace the shift:

Focus on value-driven content: Create informative blog posts, articles, and videos addressing patients’ concerns and showcasing expertise. Optimize these for organic search to reach users actively seeking health information.

Nurture patient communities: Utilize private Facebook groups or dedicated online forums to foster patient interactions, discussions, and support. Encourage peer-to-peer sharing of positive experiences and valuable advice.

Partner with micro-influencers: Collaborate with health care professionals or relevant community leaders who actively engage with specific target audiences in private channels. Leverage their trust and influence to spread awareness and positive recommendations.

Go with it: Encourage patients to share valuable content from your website or community platforms directly within messaging apps. Offer “shareable snippets” or personalized recommendations. The health care landscape is in a state of constant evolution, driven by changing demographics, technological advancements, and evolving consumer preferences. While these shifts may seem daunting, they also present exciting opportunities for growth and impact like never before.

By asking the five key questions explored in this series, you can begin to ensure your health care organization remains relevant, impactful, and optimized for both revenue and care for generations to come.

