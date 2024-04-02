Elevating the Game: AI Scores Major Victories in Sports

New technologies are changing how athletes — and fans — interact with the games.

The 2024 Super Bowl was the most-watched NFL championship game in history, bringing in more than 123 million viewers.

Viewership for the 2023 Women’s World Cup tournament shattered records across sports and prime-time TV.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Over 22 million people completed a bracket for this year’s Men’s March Madness tournament through ESPN alone. Simply put, sports have never been this popular.

Another growing sports trend? AI. With its continued development across industries and use cases–from enhancing customer experiences to streamlining operations–businesses across the globe are harnessing its power to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive landscape.

As March Madness captivates audiences worldwide, don’t miss the chance to witness AI-powered analytics and athlete monitoring, a new division of AI that promises to elevate team sports by optimizing player performance, enhancing the fan experience, and more. Improving Player Performance and Safety

We’re all familiar with Apple Watch, Fitbit, and other wearables. Not only do they track the number of calories burned, steps walked, and hours slept, but these devices bring the power of AI to our wrists. This revolutionary tech became a game-changer for walking enthusiasts and seasoned athletes alike, but athletic tech is moving beyond consumer products. Wearable sensor-based technology made a splash in the college basketball scene in 2014, thanks to ShotTracker‘s flagship product. Through body sensors, ball sensors, and in-court sensors, coaches had every stat imaginable at their fingertips. Major broadcast companies like ESPN bought data rights to share those instant stats with basketball enthusiasts, enhancing the viewing experience and boosting ratings.

Ten years down the road, companies like ShotTracker are committed to continuing to elevate team sports, announcing new AI-enabled products that leverage generative AI, voice-based technology, and video synchronization to continue elevating college basketball.

In Major League Baseball, Statcast is similarly working to increase performance monitoring, tracking player movements, pitch velocity, launch angles, and exit speeds. This data-driven approach not only optimizes player training regimens, it also enables coaches and medical staff to proactively address potential injury risks before they escalate. Accurate injury prediction is not only key to protecting athletes and lengthening their careers, but it’s also vital for coaches mapping out gameday lineups. Of course, this all trickles down to the fans–avid viewers, fantasy sports enthusiasts, and game day gamblers. In the NFL, engines like Probility AI are helping teams forecast the likelihood of player absences due to injury, using computer vision and machine learning to identify plays and body positions that are most likely to lead to player injury, which is then shared with clubs to help teams understand what their players need to maintain peak health and performance levels.

By furnishing teams with real-time insights into player biomechanics and workload management, AI-equipped wearables, data modeling techniques, and analytics platforms are transforming player safety and skill optimization, redefining how coaches and players approach strategy and performance. Enhancing the Fan Experience

Ultimately, many elite-level athletics programs have an end goal of turning fanbases into franchises that generate revenue. And this hasn’t been lost on these sports tech companies. By harnessing the wealth of data generated by their player-focused AI products, sports tech companies are coming out with viewer-based AI products and platforms, giving fans unprecedented access to a treasure trove of real-time metrics and insights.

Even the NBA is getting involved, recently revealing NB-AI during the league’s 2024 All-Star Weekend. Touted as a generative AI tool, this technology brings fans one step closer to the game, monitoring player movements, analyzing shooting accuracy, or tracking defensive strategies to personalize and revolutionize the live game viewing experience. The sports AI market is projected to reach nearly $30 billion by 2032, an increase of more than 1,200 percent over the course of a decade. While premier-level athletes and fans are the first to benefit from these top-tier AI tools, democratizing sports analytics by creating more accessible products is on the horizon for ShotTracker, according to CEO Davyeon Ross.

As the relationship between AI and sports continues to evolve, the future holds endless opportunities. From improving athlete performance and safety to creating a more immersive fan experience to new and unknown avenues, AI-powered tools, platforms, and devices are reshaping the way we play, watch, and enjoy sports.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.