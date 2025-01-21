Everything Companies Need to Know About Hosting an Event in 2025

It’s a new year, which means last year’s numbers are rolling in. In the first five months of 2024, in-person business events grew 40.3 percent, and more than half of corporate event planners expect more event attendance this year and beyond. And with 78 percent of attendees reporting that in-person connections at events offer the best networking opportunities (sorry, LinkedIn), if your company hasn’t begun planning an in-person event, consider this your sign to start.

That said, the in-person event game has completely changed, so if you’re about to order a million corporate-branded pens to hand out, hold up. The most successful events today are carefully orchestrated, unique-to-your-brand experiences. That’s why I’m analyzing how some companies recently demonstrated exactly what modern events should look like—and how to get the most out of them. Here’s what you need to know about event marketing in 2025. Location matters more than ever If you think location doesn’t matter in our digital-first world, think again. The rise of remote work and virtual networking has made local connections even more valuable. When Pilot.com, a national financial services company, decided to launch its small business-focused event series Entrepreneur Exclusive, it didn’t pick Nashville randomly—its CEO is from there and knew the city’s SMB scene made it the perfect testing ground for his company’s entrepreneur- and small-business-focused concept. Its strategy included weaving local expertise into every aspect of the event. Instead of flying in speakers from Silicon Valley or New York City, the company tapped into Nashville’s unique entrepreneurial ecosystem. Local success stories and advisers took the stage, sharing insights that resonated because every single one of them understood the specific challenges and opportunities of building a business in that market. This also meant that instead of giving lectures and leaving, speakers could take audience questions and give authentic, actionable advice.

The result was an event that felt less like a corporate roadshow and more like a gathering of neighbors who happened to be business experts. And when Pilot.com hosts its next Entrepreneur Exclusive in another city, it won’t feel anything like this one. It’ll feel like its own thing, and that’s the point. A hyperlocal strategy has a lot going for it under all those feel-good community vibes. When you create an event that speaks to local business dynamics and cultural nuances, you start building lasting relationships that extend far beyond the event itself. The meaning behind swag matters We all have a drawer full of forgotten notepads and branded pens that haven’t seen the light of day since they were dropped into our swag bags. Modern event organizers understand that meaningful takeaways extend the value of your event after it ends. I’m talking about resources and opportunities that actually serve your audience’s needs. Here’s how some clever companies recently handled it.

Aeroflow Breastpumps recently partnered with Pumpspotting’s Boob Bus tour to create an immersive experience that met its audience in cities across the nation. Beyond offering expert consultations, it gave out cleverly themed items like squeezable breast-shaped stress balls, which became a social media sensation. Many moms eagerly participated in video interviews just to get their own quirky stress ball. And some exhibitors at CES 2025, one of the most influential tech conferences in the world, truly understood the assignment. U-TEC addressed an immediate need by giving away USB-C power supplies so attendees could keep their devices charged, and SwitchBot’s free Apple-compatible Wallet Finder Cards offered equally long-term, practical value. Eureka also delighted attendees with (downright adorable) collectible magnets featuring whimsical animals posed with the company’s vacuum cleaners—a creative way to help business travelers bring something fun home to their kids. So, what does meaningful swag look like for your industry? If you’re in professional development, consider offering exclusive access to a specialized training module. Real estate firms might provide personalized market analysis reports, and tech companies could demo and offer priority access to beta features or one-on-one consultations.

Remember that the best swag solves real problems. Whatever you choose, make sure it creates immediate value or opens the door for continued engagement. End-to-end measurement is a must Not everything that’s meaningful is measurable—fact. There’s a lot that goes on through dark social (think texting, Discord, and things like that), and that matters, but if you can’t measure it at all, you can’t improve it. I’m consistently surprised by how many companies invest significant resources into events without considering measurement. Measurement efforts need to start well before your event does. Smart event organizers are using a combination of digital touchpoints to track engagement at every stage. This means implementing specialized landing pages for paid ad campaigns and social posts with unique UTMs along with targeted follow-up sequences based on attendee behavior during the event.

Don’t focus solely on day-of metrics like attendance numbers or lead collection. It’s just as crucial to track post-event engagement patterns. Use social listening tools to get a read on how attendees are talking about your brand after your event. Are attendees implementing what they learned? Are they connecting with other participants? Are they engaging with your content differently than before? These longer-term indicators often tell a much more valuable story about your event. Lastly, don’t get lost in numbers. While data-backed metrics tracking is a must, it’s equally important to gauge the engagement of your audience, feel the vibe of the room, and get real first-hand feedback from attendees. Nailing your 2025 event strategy Whether you’re planning a local workshop or a major conference, remember that the event itself is just part of the overall strategy. The goal is to create an impact that promotes positive brand recall weeks after the chairs are stacked and the lights are turned off. Create an experience that’s authentic to your brand and the sector it serves, seamlessly blending virtual and physical touchpoints while leveraging local ecosystems. It’s the best way to host an event that truly matters to your audience and inspires engagement long after the last person has left the venue.

