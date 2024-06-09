Guardians of Innovation: How Life Sciences Companies Can Safeguard Their Breakthroughs

It’s never too early to think about protecting your company’s IP. Here’s how.

In the fast-paced world of life sciences, innovation is everything. It’s what drives companies forward, revolutionizing health care and transforming lives. Safeguarding those game-changing breakthroughs is where robust intellectual property strategies come in. They’re crucial for staying ahead of the competition and ensuring long-term success.

To dive deeper, I spoke with two IP experts from Caldwell Law: Katherine Rubino, partner and director of the life sciences practice group, and Kasia Zebrowska-Trauben, associate. They shared their insights on the unique IP challenges life sciences companies face and the strategies to overcome them. First up, the challenges.

Life sciences companies are grappling with the integration of software and AI into their tech. Rubino explains, “A lot of life science companies are incorporating aspects of software and machine learning/artificial intelligence into their technology. This has led to a lot of questions and challenges around protecting innovations that have a mixture of science and hard tech involved in them.”

As data science and bioinformatics keep evolving, IP protection gets more complex. Companies have to navigate these choppy waters while making sure their innovations are safe from competitors. What’s the solution?

Tailored IP strategies. Rubino emphasizes aligning IP strategy with business objectives. “When developing an IP strategy, the most important consideration, regardless of whether it’s a biotechnology or pharmaceutical company, is understanding the business objectives. If a company wants to go public, that’s going to be one IP strategy. If they are looking to raise capital, that warrants a different strategy.” Biotech companies might prioritize protecting biological processes and platform technologies. Pharma companies, on the other hand, may focus on safeguarding specific drug compounds, formulations, and treatment methods.

Let’s talk about FemTech. It’s a booming sector within life sciences, and it has its own set of IP considerations. Zebrowska-Trauben highlights the explosion of femtech companies leveraging data science to create products designed specifically for women. “We are seeing an explosion of femtech companies closing large-stage funding rounds and moving closer to bringing disruptive technology to market. Many femtech companies leverage data science to create products that run on data collected exclusively from women, leading to significant IP considerations.”

Real-life success stories show the power of a strong IP strategy. Rubino shares a case involving an all-female life sciences company synthesizing drug products for autoimmune diseases. They struggled to get funding until Rubino’s team developed a global IP strategy and started filing patents aggressively. A year later, they leveraged their portfolio to close an impressive Series A round. The key elements of a robust IP strategy?

Being proactive, filing early, and considering the long-term implications of patent terms. Rubino advises, “In life sciences, we usually want to go slow–start with a provisional, move to a PCT, and then nationalize. We’re trying to extend the patent term for as long as possible.”

Balancing innovation and IP protection is a delicate dance. The Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of collaboration in IP. Rubino notes, “During the pandemic, we saw major drug companies granting free licenses on their IP to come up with solutions to stop the spread. This collaborative spirit was essential in synthesizing vaccines and ensuring global access to medications.” For startups, IP protection can feel like an afterthought amid the rush to innovate. Rubino’s advice? “With startups, it’s always a juggling act. Founders are focused on milestones, and IP tends to become an afterthought. In the U.S., we’re in a first-to-file patent system, which means whoever files first gets the rights. I always tell founders to start protecting their IP as soon as possible.”

Going global? That introduces a whole new layer of complexity in IP protection. Rubino explains, “It’s important to identify locations where infringing activity might occur and where products will be manufactured and sold. These benchmarks are crucial when considering global expansion.”

Collaboration between legal counsel and R&D teams is key for effective IP strategies. Zebrowska-Trauben emphasizes, “R&D teams are a tremendous source of knowledge about future designs and expansions. Including their insights in patent applications helps capture forward-leaning advancements throughout the 20-year patent term.” Looking ahead, Rubino predicts an increase in trade secret protection alongside patents, especially for companies integrating platform and software technology. “I expect more litigation activity surrounding trade secret misappropriation. Life sciences companies need to be prepared for this emerging IP issue.”

The bottom line? Protecting innovation in the life sciences sector is a complex challenge that demands a strategic, proactive approach. Life sciences companies will have to develop rock-solid IP strategies to safeguard their breakthroughs and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry.

