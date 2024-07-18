How Extended Reality Is Enhancing User Engagement

XR is helping bring businesses closer to their users through cutting-edge engagement concepts. Here are a few examples.

There’s no getting around it: User engagement is more important than ever. In fact, 86 percent of customers say they are willing to pay more for a great customer experience. Companies that prioritize engagement build stronger relationships, drive loyalty, and are more likely to experience long-term success.

There are traditional engagement initiatives, such as setting up a loyalty program or asking for feedback. But in the 21st century, one of the best ways to fuel engagement is through emerging technologies.

Powerful technology tools like extended reality, or XR, have incredible potential to improve user experiences. In many cases, I’ve found that they are already busy reshaping the digital experience across the board — whether consumers recognize it or not. Let’s explore how these immersive technologies are revolutionizing user engagement, both with end products and services, as well as during the production of those offerings.

1. Improve Training XR technologies are significantly influencing engagement in education, offering immersive experiences that enhance learning. Technical training for those engaged in the manufacturing and production of consumer goods is an ongoing process. It’s also an area where interactives and visuals are game changers.

Highlighting the critical nature of this issue, Bilt, a work instruction software company, released a recent report titled “Technical Training in 2024.” According to the report, executives predict an 11 percent drop in worker productivity over the next two years if training inefficiencies don’t improve. This presents an opportunity for XR to not only refresh training models but mimic real experiences in a controlled environment.

Recent advances in extended reality address training inefficiencies by integrating 3-D immersive apps with spatial computing capabilities. This blending of digital content with the real world allows users to overlay 3-D animations onto physical products for enhanced clarity and comprehension. Trainees can interact with the curriculum without the risk of damaging real equipment or jeopardizing their own safety. User engagement is very valuable and worth pursuing throughout the entire production process. By fostering engagement with training in the beginning, companies can create more innovative solutions and build stronger relationships with their teams, suppliers, and customers. These enhanced training methods not only boost productivity but also ensure a safer, more effective learning environment in the workplace.

2. Visualizing Potential Another way XR helps with user engagement is through visualization. There are obvious use cases on the customer’s end, such as apps that allow users to see what a piece of furniture or paint color might look like in a room. Behind the scenes, extended reality technology is having a seismic impact on how industries run, too.

For instance, Lowe’s is taking the XR user engagement concept offline and into stores. Lowe’s Style Studio for Apple Vision Pro allows customers to visualize and design their dream kitchens first-hand, using spatial computing. The company is the first home improvement retailer to offer an Apple Vision Pro experience in select stores. This bleeding-edge approach is helping consumers visualize user experience in an engaging and freshly accessible way that maintains a competitive edge in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.

Remember, XR doesn’t just help consumers see more. You can use it to visualize and digitize those consumer experiences as you develop and ideate as well. It helps identify potential improvements early on, fosters innovative thinking, and facilitates better collaboration. 3. Enhance Storytelling

Storytelling is part of a good marketing experience. The visual and interactive components of XR technology offer several ways to enhance the storytelling experience for consumers. One example is a VR trailer for the Anne Frank House. The Anne Frank House, Force Field VR, and Oculus created the program, which allows users to conduct virtual tours of the Secret Annex, where the Franks lived during much of World War II.

XR allows users to engage with experiences from afar and in new, immersive ways. However, you must be creative and forge the right partnerships to come up with the best way to enhance each use case. Using XR Technology to Connect With Consumers

There are obvious ways that XR can improve the consumer experience. Using an app to see how a chair might look in a room or to see constellations in the sky are common use cases.

However, the utility of XR solutions goes beyond basic consumer behavior. Industries are using these emerging technologies to improve user engagement across the entire production process. Whether it’s creating simulations to streamline product design, laying out digital twin retail experiences, or creating more effective technical training environments, XR is revolutionizing user engagement — and things are just getting started.

