Lead With What Your Clients Need

Companies that authentically seek to solve problems for their customers, and ‘lead with what is needed,’ are the most successful.

As marketers, we constantly talk about the myriad ways we serve our customers and meet — or exceed — their needs and expectations. But good marketing isn’t about pleasing people. It’s about knowing how to implement the most effective strategies to get the desired results, and sometimes this means going against a customer’s request.

In fact, companies that authentically seek to solve problems for their customers and lead with what is needed are the most successful in their marketing efforts. This is essential when putting together a marketing plan for a new client.

If a small startup in an established space looks at older, larger competitors and sees that they are frequently covered by major media outlets, it might expect your marketing plan to center on targeting those same outlets. While possible, it may not be realistic to say that you will secure the same results at this stage. Instead, leverage this opportunity to educate your client on what it actually needs. In this example, paid advertising will go further than launching a massive PR campaign. But every case is different. Lean on your experience and listen to your customers to create authentic outcomes and products through second-level thinking about the solutions they actually need.

Seek Simple Yet Innovative Inspiration Working in a creative field requires just that — creativity. But sometimes, that creativity can take us down the wrong path, leading to bloated budgets and content that doesn’t align with the brand.

Instead of looking for the next viral video idea, research a niche customer problem and provide a solution. Stage 32, a global online community and app designed to connect people from all parts of the entertainment industry, did just that when it noticed film schools failed to provide students with relevant training and certifications.

As part of its research, Stage 32 spent seven years speaking with industry experts and film school students to uncover problems facing the industry. The results? Enormous student loan debt, a skills gap shortage for on-set jobs, global worker availability, and a rapidly changing environment of production and expansion. Armed with this information, Stage 32 tapped into its network of industry professionals to create Stage 32 Certification, courses in multiple disciplines designed to provide people with the universal skills to work on film or TV production as it exists at the current moment. Marketing works in the same way. We conduct research by tapping into our social listening skills, reviewing the competition, and tuning into consumer search intent data to find out what our audiences are looking for, marketing solutions in ways that show our audiences we have exactly what they need.

Soften the Blow Conflicting ideas about a plan’s execution can lead to misunderstandings between marketers and clients. But letting clients know that their ideas or strategies won’t successfully yield the results they want can be challenging.

For some clients, it’s a matter of education. It’s easier to believe that a splashy spread in a major outlet is the right call when that’s all your customer knows. Instead, hear your client out and call out the strong points they make before explaining how a different approach will produce better results.

Goldie Chan, a LinkedIn Top Voice and brand storyteller, prides herself on making marketing more relatable. Her agency, aptly named Warm Robots, aims to make its clients more authentic and able to connect with their audiences. But as the founder of an agency, you have to take the same approach with your clients as you do with your clients’ audiences. It’s always crucial to blend a human-centered approach with strategy, whether you’re investing in social media marketing or discussing ideas around the boardroom table. The authenticity that agencies like Warm Robots and Zen Media imbue through clients’ strategies should be carried throughout client communications and, yes, internal communications, too.

Remember, You’re the Expert Just like you and your team, your clients are busy. They might not know about the latest trending topics or the benefits of search intent analysis, but they are experts in their fields and you are an expert in yours. Set aside time to talk through the content they want to share and leverage your skills to help them relay that messaging to the right audience.

Remind them why they hired you. It’s your job to not only know the differences between influencer marketing, social amplification, and paid advertising but to put effective plans into place. Your client leans on you to help them with link building, finding and using relevant keywords to build their SEO ranking, and knowing which questions their audience wants them to answer. Let the Results Do the Talking

Measuring marketing success varies among brands, campaigns, and seasons. But quantifying the results isn’t always easy. Sure, we can list the total number of media hits, share graphs indicating increased website traffic, and talk about lead generation all day, but numerical metrics and data aren’t the only ways to measure a campaign’s ROI.

Often, brands seek out marketing teams to help them build brand awareness, generate buzz, and increase positive brand sentiment. This is especially true in saturated markets or during busy advertising seasons. For example, standing out during the holidays is always a challenge, especially in the world of beauty, where new launches happen as frequently as changes in the weather. But creative and strategic design agency Velvet Badger didn’t let these obstacles get in its way. Instead, it worked with a major luxury brand to develop the brand’s first-ever CGI global beauty holiday campaign. Leaning on the luxury brand’s iconic status, Velvet Badger came up with a holistic approach to showcase the company’s latest launches through a vibrant and dynamic campaign. Featuring an array of more than 45 distinctive products masterfully encapsulated within the evocative narrative, Velvet Badger created a lavish and unforgettable visual experience for the audience, sharing over 2,500 assets across digital, print, web, and animation.

Marketing is complex, and measuring a successful campaign is even more challenging. When brands lean into the expertise and guidance of marketing professionals, they will be better equipped to navigate the constant changes in the marketing landscape and deliver results that meet their business needs.

