Navigating the Silver Tsunami: Adapting Marketing and PR Strategies for Shifting Generations

The U.S. population is getting older. You need to change your strategies accordingly.

We need to talk about the silver tsunami in the United States. This isn’t about the latest fad for hair color–though it may help explain why silver is trending. Instead, the term refers to the more than four million Americans who are turning 65 this year alone. By 2050, the projected number of Americans ages 65 and over is expected to increase to 82 million. That means their share of the total population will rise from 17 percent to 23 percent.

The silver tsunami indicates a big shift. It’s a massive Boomer demographic wave with a powerful Gen Z undertow. In other words, as millions of Americans are reaching retirement age, there’s also a huge influx of young professionals entering the workforce. In fact, this year, Gen Z is set to overtake Boomers in full-time roles.

With Boomers retiring, younger generations not only have more jobs to choose from, but they also have more opportunities to move upward. According to LinkedIn, a staggering number of professionals switch industries, roles, or companies every four years. For example, more than half of all retail workers plan to look for a new job in 2024. This collective openness to change alongside more senior-level job openings is manifesting in the rise of new leaders and decision-makers. So, what does that mean? Well, for one thing, we’re seeing that long-standing, established relationships have less influence than they did in decades past. But overall, it means decision-making and consumer behavior have become more dynamic than ever. We need to understand the differences that motivate Boomers, Gen Z, and every generation between.

To navigate the silver tsunami, marketing and PR professionals need to keep these two crucial concepts in mind. 1. Changing Demographics

It’s important to understand what resonates with different generations. It may go without saying, but retirees don’t have the same preferences, priorities, and communication styles as Gen Z. For example, where Gen X and even Millennials grew up with ads featuring perfect poses and airbrushed models, Gen Z is more likely to respond to an unfiltered, authentic approach.

Of course, by definition, Gen Z-ers are younger than Gen X-ers, Millennials, and Boomers. That means they aren’t (yet) as likely to be supporting families and saving for their kids’ futures. That said, Gen Z grew up during the Great Recession, and their spending habits skew toward practicality rather than extravagance. Gen Z also responds to–and seeks out–video content more than any other medium. In contrast, Boomers and Gen X, generations who were in the workforce when email was widely adopted, generally respond favorably to email campaigns.

2. Evolving Sales Tactics Gen Z-ers–and their infamously short attention span–respond to experiences promised by products, instead of the products themselves. That means it’s important to focus on customer-centricity and elements of the buyer journey. Unlike previous generations, Gen Z grew up in a world where the internet was already established. As digital natives, they matured alongside evolving social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, so they are comfortable seeking out video content not just for entertainment but for educational purposes as well.

And the impact of influencers can’t be overstated. Today, they’re a necessary channel for building brand credibility and for connecting with target audiences. Over the past few years, brands that have leveraged influencers have seen an increase in perceived trustworthiness, lead generation, and sales. It’s Time to Get Personal

There’s something else about Gen Z (and the internet) that’s changing the way marketing and PR professionals connect with audiences:

Gen Z isn’t as impressed by an impersonal, one-size-fits all marketing approach. And other generations? They respond increasingly well to customized messaging and personalization, too. Hana Cha, a real estate agent, often advises new agents on strategy. She regularly emphasizes the importance of personalization. As she told me, “We’re seeing real-time pivots happening more often than before with both marketing plans and general process. Personalized services and resonating connections are the most powerful tools in effective marketing strategies today.”

She’s not wrong. She believes, as I do, that the most impactful narratives are told through stories that directly connect with different people’s wants and needs–and this applies to all industries. For example, a running shoe marketed to Gen X may focus on alleviating joint pain and supporting daily mobility (I may be a Millennial, but Gen X: I see you).

The same shoe marketed to Gen Z is more likely to gain traction emphasizing high-performance athleticism and endurance. But Don’t Ignore Boomers

As Jeff Barrett, PR professional and chief evangelist for the Shorty Awards, reminded me recently: “The only constant is change.” He pointed out that while there is huge ROI potential in building brand loyalty with younger generations, people over the age of 65 still have a lot of buying power. In theory, Boomers have more disposable income and less debt, and there is less competition to reach them. That makes this demographic a significant opportunity for businesses willing to take a different approach.

“If everyone zigs, there’s an argument for taking the zag.”

And while many Boomers are retiring, a notable portion remains in the workforce. A longer life expectancy, the benefits of mental stimulation, and a higher cost of living all play a role in some Boomers choosing to stay employed. This means that while we can expect younger decision-makers year after year, counting the Boomers out wholesale would be a mistake. Riding the Wave

The silver tsunami represents a paradigm shift in the way people think, buy, and interact with brands. As marketing and PR professionals, we can either ride the wave or let it crash over us. I prefer the former. The key to riding high here is proactive adaptation. We need to anticipate the shifts in consumer behavior and decision-making, and we should tailor our approaches accordingly. This means investing in omnichannel marketing, implementing personalization strategies, experimenting with new platforms and technology (AI, I’m looking at you), and conducting regular market research. Dynamic times call for dynamic strategies, and we’re going to need them to meet the evolving needs and expectations of a very diverse, multigenerational consumer base.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.