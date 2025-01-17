The Supreme Court Has Upheld a TikTok Ban. What You Can Do About It

The Supreme Court has upheld a federal ban of TikTok, and users are scrambling. The ban, which is expected to take effect on January 19, is a looming crisis for the countless small businesses and creators who’ve built their livelihoods on the platform. While a ban could be avoided with a last-minute sale to a U.S.-based company, sources say TikTok will shut down the app nationwide on Sunday.

Lawmakers are worried that the Chinese government could harvest American data and manipulate public opinion. As a result, the TikTok ban bill was passed with bipartisan support and signed into law back in April 2024. However, enforcing a sweeping ban as a solution creates its own crisis. We’re facing an unprecedented situation, as this government action could essentially erase billions in economic value and thousands of small businesses overnight. What’s at stake: An economic earthquake In 2023 alone, TikTok contributed more than $24 billion to the U.S. economy and supported 200,000 jobs. But these figures tell only part of the story. Behind each statistic is a small-business owner who found their audience, a creator who built their brand, or an entrepreneur who discovered their market—all through TikTok’s unique ability to connect with audiences.

The platform has fundamentally transformed how small businesses approach digital marketing. Unlike other social media platforms, TikTok has been celebrated for its unique content discovery algorithm, which not only creates a hyper-personalized experience for each user and creator but also prioritizes relevance over creator popularity. This empowers lesser-known creators generating great content to reach a wider, more interested audience much faster than other platforms. This also allows small businesses to compete with major brands on a more level playing field. Through TikTok, a local boutique in Oklahoma could suddenly reach millions of potential customers without a massive advertising budget. A home-based bakery in Texas could go viral and build a nationwide customer base overnight. What makes this situation particularly precarious is that these businesses can’t simply “switch platforms” and maintain their success. The ecosystem they’ve built—their followers, their engagement rates, their content strategies—is intrinsically tied to TikTok’s unique infrastructure. For many of these entrepreneurs, their TikTok presence isn’t just a marketing channel; it’s their primary business pipeline, their customer service platform, and their community hub all rolled into one. The platform exodus In a twist that showcases the quintessentially American spirit of finding workarounds—after all, we’re a nation founded on rebellion—more than 700,000 U.S. creators and businesses have moved to RedNote, another Chinese social media platform, in just the past few days. Notably, unlike TikTok and many other Chinese apps that are split into domestic and international versions, RedNote has just one version. And this mass migration speaks volumes about the limited options creators feel they have and their urgent need to maintain their digital presence.

The irony isn’t lost on anyone, including creators. And it shows how determined American creators are to find ways to preserve their digital businesses, even if it means embracing exactly the kind of platform the U.S. government seeks to regulate. This pattern reveals a crucial truth: The platform itself matters less than the ability to maintain business continuity and community connections. This exodus also highlights a deeper problem with the ban’s sweeping approach. While U.S.-based platforms such as Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts stand ready to absorb TikTok’s user base, the technical reality of platform migration is far more complex than simply moving to a new app. Each platform has its own algorithm, content requirements, monetization values, advertiser interest, and audience expectations.

The need for balance Though half of Americans supported the ban back in March 2023, only 32 percent support it today. Thus, the TikTok ban presents a classic case of competing priorities: national security concerns on one side and American entrepreneurial interests on the other. While the security issues raised by lawmakers deserve serious consideration, the solution shouldn’t come at the cost of destroying hundreds of thousands of American businesses and jobs. People who stand to lose a significant portion (or all) of their income overnight aren’t going to feel more safe. The Biden administration shared ahead of the Supreme Court’s decision on January 17 that it would not enforce the ban, given its timing just a day before President-elect Donald Trump is set to return to office. So, the app’s fate beyond January 19 will be up to his administration. It’s crucial to understand that this is a decision that will directly impact American livelihoods. Whether through a managed sale to a U.S. company, a revival of TikTok’s Project Texas security plan, or another creative solution, an approach is needed that protects both national security and the modern American dream that’s been built on digital foundations. The future of the creator economy hangs in the balance, and we can’t afford to get this wrong.

In the meantime, diversification is the name of the game. Short-form vertical video is here to stay, and smart creators and businesses will continue generating them and distributing on Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and even LinkedIn. What remains to be seen is whether any of these platforms (or newer ones like RedNote) will adopt TikTok’s algorithmic wins for smaller creators and businesses. Stay tuned—things are about to get interesting.

