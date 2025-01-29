How Small Businesses Can Adapt to TikTok’s Uncertain Future

As TikTok’s future hangs in the balance, these strategies can help you prepare no matter what happens.

TikTok’s future in the U.S. remains uncertain, and both creators and brands are bracing for impact. According to CNBC, a ban could mean a $1.3 billion loss in small business and creator revenue within just one month.

As potential buyers begin lining up, small businesses should take note: These five key strategies—backed by influencer marketing experts and founders—can help you stay ahead. I know—you’ve heard it before. But it’s true. Relying too heavily on a single platform is a risk. Explore Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, Snapchat, and emerging platforms, says Olivia Ormos, founder of the creator platform MAVN. “Strengthen your email marketing, build a loyal community through newsletters, and create evergreen content that resonates,” she says. “Invest in influencer partnerships that span multiple platforms and leverage paid media to test these new audiences.” For small teams, this can feel overwhelming. That’s where scheduling tools like Later.com come in handy, making it easy to cross-post while tailoring captions for each platform.

When it comes to newsletters, platforms like Beehiiv, ConvertKit, and Substack are top choices for building and engaging your audience. Each offers unique features, from automation to monetization, so explore what fits your needs best. 2. Tap into new platforms for organic and paid growth While TikTok alternatives like Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts get a lot of attention, LinkedIn is quietly emerging as a major platform for professional brands and thought leaders. At marketing campaign managment company, Creator Match, they connect brands with LinkedIn Creators, founder & CEO AJ Eckstein says. “In the past few months,” she says, “we’ve paid out hundreds of thousands of dollars to LinkedIn creators, helping brands leverage the platform’s full potential.”

Other platforms to watch include: Threads (Meta’s X alternative). It’s growing and will be added to Meta’s advertising ecosystem in 2025.

Bluesky. It’s is a longer-term bet, but imagine getting in early—like being on TikTok before it exploded. 3. Focus on storytelling over selling Your brand story is your strongest asset. Instead of just pushing products, create content that builds community, trust, and long-term brand affinity—which ultimately drives sales. You can do this by showing behind-the-scenes of your business operations and team. Sarah Potempa, CEO and co-founder of haircare company, The Beachwaver Co. says she has spent 13 years building her brand on social media and will continue to engage in opportunities that grow and connect with their community, like a recent partnership with Target. At the same time, she says they will continue diversifying across multiple platforms.

“While we’ve leveraged TikTok Shop’s livestreaming, we were also streaming on Amazon before that and seeing success,” says Potempa. The key? Multi-platform storytelling, consistency, and authenticity. 4. AI is changing discovery—be searchable With AI transforming how people find information, brands must ensure they remain discoverable across search and social.

Digital marketer and founder of the creative marketing agency J29 Creative Group, Kevin Kwok, points out, “Fewer people are relying on traditional search. AI is a huge play for small businesses—not just for discovery but also for automation, targeting, and R&D.” To stay relevant: Optimize content for AI-driven discovery (social, search, and emerging AI tools). Make sure your content is easy for AI to pull by using clear titles, strong descriptions, and captions on videos. Think about how people ask AI tools questions and tailor your content to match.

Use AI to enhance ad targeting and streamline operations. AI-powered tools can now do a lot of the heavy lifting when it comes to running ads, from refining audience targeting to testing different creatives automatically. Platforms like Meta Advantage+, Google Performance Max, and TikTok Smart Performance Campaigns use AI to optimize ad placements, while tools like AdCreative.ai and Persado help generate and test ad creatives.

For small businesses, this means working with creators who want to become entrepreneurs. A great example is cosmetics company, Hustle Beauty, whose founder, Courtney J Louks, connected with influencers the Cavinder Twins—fans of the brand before they eventually joined as co-founders. Her biggest tip? Start with authentic relationships. Instead of forcing a partnership, work with creators who already love your brand and test collaborations before making long-term commitments. Bonus tip: Go IRL As I wrote in my 2025 Influencer & Creator Marketing Predictions report with consultancy PRophet CMO Jason Brandt, offline brand-building is making a comeback: “Transparent data collection will take place on the ground, enabling brands to surprise and delight attendees with post-event content from influencers, including personalized sales messages and exclusive offers.”