Does Your Company Need a Head of Product? It’s the Hardest Role to Fill

There are no easy jobs in startups. Resources are limited, nobody is extraneous, and every formal role (if it exists) is essential and overloaded. This also means that every hire represents a crucial decision, because each new person will shape the future of the company. I’ve always told my teams that whether we’re 10 people or 100 people today, the next 10 or 100 people we hire will make up half of the company and become our culture.

In no job is this idea more apparent than in a head of product in your technology organization. That person can affect the direction of nearly every group in the company. This is also why the role is perhaps the most difficult for companies to get right. Here are two ways to do it—and one common trap to avoid. The Steve Jobs approach. The simplest model is when your CEO is also the effective head of product. Everyone in the technology industry has heard the stories of Steve Jobs as the archetypal product CEO, providing both big-picture vision and detailed product feedback. He reportedly would directly engage with all levels of the organization and explain the product to the world, and his name would show up on patent applications. He was seemingly involved in every aspect of product decision-making. Of course, as CEO of a company the size of Apple, it would be impossible for him to do the job of a full-time head of product—nor did he, despite appearances to the contrary. But in smaller tech companies, many CEOs can actually make that model a reality, prioritizing spending time on getting the product right above all else. This can work well for two reasons. First, it is a good use of a CEO’s time, as a tech company’s product is its raison d’être. Without the right product, there isn’t much that sales, marketing, or engineering can do to make the company successful. Second, it creates strong alignment. Product decisions can be internally and externally controversial and require bold tradeoffs, but when those choices come from the CEO, they may be easier for everyone to swallow.

The idea of the CEO as head of product is also related to the founder-mode management style recently described by Y Combinator co-founder Paul Graham, inspired by a talk by Airbnb co-founder Brian Chesky. The idea is that CEOs should not simply delegate all decisions to their direct reports and manage through them, but instead get personally involved in the details of all functions at all levels. But this shouldn’t take the form of oppressive micromanagement; the CEO should get involved only when and where they need to. Having a highly engaged CEO who gets into the details is, of course, not a new idea, or unique to founders. For example, it shares similarities with HP’s iconic management-by-walking-around philosophy. For a technology company, the most important area for a CEO to get into those details is in defining the product and making important roadmap decisions. Bringing in outside talent. But having the CEO be head of product isn’t always feasible, and even when it is, it often can’t last as the company grows. In the early days of Microsoft, co-founder Bill Gates was reported to regularly dive into product decisions, but over time, there were likely too many products, business units, and people for any CEO to do that across the board.

So you may just need to hire a head of product, and there are two common reasons a company might decide to create a dedicated head of product role. The first is when a founding CEO is not leading the product vision, or is not a product details person, and wants a co-founder or other early hire to perform that function. This often happens with sales-driven CEOs without technical backgrounds. The second is when a startup with a product CEO grows to the point that a dedicated head of product role is required to scale. In the latter case, the CEO may still continue to define the product vision, but the head of product may be responsible for executing that vision effectively. And here’s where things get complicated. To begin, there is no standard definition of a head of product. As a result, fundamental challenges can arise when a high-powered external chief product officer is hired into an organization, since they may have implicit expectations around what their scope should be. This can be a problem for senior hires in all functions, but the cost of hiring the wrong CPO can be far greater, since it can pull so many of your company’s resources in the wrong direction. Part of the confusion about what defines a head of product is that there isn’t agreement on what product management even is. But by any definition, product managers should help make the product successful, and the highest-performing organizations usually have some of the highest bars for hiring PMs, requiring top-shelf technical, communication, and organizational skills combined with a clear product vision and market knowledge. To adapt director Howard Hawks’s famous phrase about what makes a great movie (“three good scenes, and no bad scenes”), a great PM should be outstanding in several areas and weak in none. That’s a tall order.