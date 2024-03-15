5 Things CEOs Really Care About in 2024

Gone are the days when perks like kombucha on tap and rapid headcount growth symbolized success.

In today’s relentlessly uncertain environment, external pressures are reshaping the corporate world dramatically, creating turmoil for CEOs, HR leaders, and their teams. Even successful companies are not immune, contending with anxious shareholders worried about recessions and inflation. Actions designed to reassure them often involve significant cuts to the workforce.

Now, the focus is on break-even, profitability, augmentation, optimization, and efficiency. This paradigm shift challenges leaders to adapt to what might become the new normal, rather than pining for a return to the good times. The leaner business models we’ve adopted are likely here to stay, as shareholders will expect healthy profits when demand rebounds. As some put it, unicorns are getting their wings clipped. So, what does this mean for department heads, managers, and the other leaders steering the organization? In a world where the norm is to “pedal faster,” how do we design our workforce? Many believe our leaner teams are a temporary adjustment, but with AI now capable of performing many tasks previously done by humans, there’s little reason to revert to old methods of team growth.

Instead of longing for the past, we need to adjust to our current reality and turn it into an opportunity. In 2024, talent leaders and workforce strategists should tune into what CEOs care about, as these notions will signal where the priority lies and also where the budget goes: 1. Leveraging generative AI

CEOs are turning to generative AI as a powerful tool for enhancing business operations and driving innovation, recognizing its potential for cost optimization, solving talent shortages, and securing a competitive advantage in the market. For example, Klarna’s AI assistant is expected to drive an estimated $40 million in new revenue for the company this year. 2. Upskilling and reskilling initiatives

With the push towards adopting generative AI, CEOs are acutely aware of its shadow side, namely workforce displacement, and are prioritizing learning and reskilling with a heightened sense of urgency. This move is not only a moral imperative but also a strategic response to anticipated public pressure. Failing to act on reskilling initiatives could tarnish their brand’s reputation and sustainability in an increasingly socially-conscious market, underlining the necessity of a zero-wasted-potential approach to talent management amid AI advancements. 3. New workforce DNA

Given the evolving workforce dynamics — where a mixture of traditional employees, flex workers, and digital workers like generative AI are becoming the norm — it’s evident that old job operating systems are no longer effective. Companies must adapt by developing a new workforce DNA that embraces this diverse work mode. This adaptation will require not only new strategies and processes but also a shift in policies and mindsets, ensuring a seamless integration of these varied worker types into the fabric of the organization. There is a lot of hype about skills-based approaches, but HR and hiring managers have to see the good intentions through. 4. Adapting to the Gig Economy

Business leaders are recognizing the need to adapt to the Gig Economy, balancing the flexibility of gig work with the stability of traditional employment. This balance is crucial as it caters to the diverse preferences and needs of the modern workforce. Companies that successfully integrate this dual approach will be better positioned to attract and retain a broad spectrum of talent, offering the best of both worlds. This involves rethinking traditional employment models and embracing more fluid and flexible working arrangements while maintaining the security and benefits that come with stable, full-time positions. By doing so, organizations can create a more dynamic, responsive, and inclusive work environment, meeting the evolving expectations of today’s workforce. 5. Deepening DEI commitments

Deepening DEI commitments in 2024 means focusing on creating a truly inclusive workplace culture. This involves going beyond just meeting diversity quotas or conducting training sessions. Any function touching an organization’s people must integrate DEI into every facet of the employee experience, from recruitment and onboarding to career development and leadership opportunities. It’s about ensuring that every employee feels valued and has equal opportunities to succeed. What does this mean for you?

As we look further ahead into 2024, it’s clear that prioritizing and investing in these critical areas isn’t just a responsibility, it’s our moment to redefine the future of work. This is our chance to steer the course of how we design and build our organizations, ensuring they are resilient, adaptive, and inclusive. By focusing on the integration of generative AI, upskilling, reshaping our workforce DNA, adapting to the gig economy, and deepening our DEI commitments, we are not just responding to trends — we are actively shaping a new workplace paradigm.

