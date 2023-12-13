Brands of Any Size Can Leverage This Strategy That Walmart, Mr. Beast, and Evite Use to Grow

The strategy works so well because it is so customer-centric.

More brands are leaning hard into inclusive marketing as a way to better serve the people who have the problem their brand solves. And as they serve the needs and desires of more people, their brand and revenue grow as a result.

It’s simple math. Do a better job of serving more customers. Make more sales. Here are three examples of brands that are engaging in inclusive marketing in different ways that enable them to successfully serve a larger customer base. Walmart offers sensory-friendly hours

Walmart, the world’s largest retailer recently announced that after the success of a pilot this summer, they were officially adopting sensory-friendly hours. Each day from 8:00am to 10:00am in every store in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, the retailer will turn off the radios, lower the lights, and where possible make any images on television screens static.

A Walmart spokesman said that incorporating sensory-friendly hours has “transformed the shopping experience” for those who need it. People with sensory processing disorder are often over-stimulated in retail environments. As a result, people with sensory processing disorder often shop online or wear headphones in stores to avoid the negative impacts of being overstimulated. Sensory processing disorder is common among people with autism, dyslexia, ADHD, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Data also shows that sensory processing disorder impacts between 5 and 16 percent of school-aged children who don’t also have another condition.

Mr. Beast embraces viewers who speak different languages Jimmy Donaldson, known as Mr. Beast online, has the most subscribers of any non-branded or company-owned YouTube channel in the world. With his subscriber count of more than 217 million people, he has the second-most subscribed channel overall. To put that into context, if all the subscribers to his YouTube channel were a country, it’d be the seventh largest country in the world.

One of the primary drivers of Mr. Beast’s growth is his inclusive approach to reaching people all over the world, which of course includes people who speak multiple languages. In the past, that meant that he had multiple channels – with content dubbed into local languages.

One analysis showed that nearly 60% of viewership came from his non-English channels. These days as a result of feature updates to the platform, a YouTuber can have just one channel that serves people who speak different languages simultaneously. Users can upload multiple language files and thumbnails to one video. This strategy of serving a global audience is one many of the most subscribed YouTube channels take. They make their content available in multiple languages to serve a broader audience.

When my daughter was younger, she watched the Spanish-language version of Cocomelon (the third most-subscribed YouTube channel). Toddlers who speak English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, and Korean all have the same need from an entertainment and learning perspective, and as a result, they love the content.

The YouTubers who lean into serving viewers who speak different languages are rewarded with astronomical growth and subscriber numbers, which leads to more revenue for them overall. Evite acknowledges different paths to parenthood

Earlier this year, Evite, the U.S.’s largest online invitation platform announced that they were expanding invitations in their parenthood category. The move came as they started hearing from consumers that they were lacking in invitations related to the journey to parenthood that didn’t follow the “traditional” path. As a result, the brand now offers invitations for people who want to have egg showers, IVF showers, Rainbow baby showers, adoption, and surrogacy-related celebratory events.

Expanding their invitations to incorporate other paths to parenthood has enabled the brand to include and serve more customers, and make more people feel seen, supported, and like they belong.

You can increase the number of customers your brand has by expanding your view of who your ideal customer is. Of course, that may require adjustments in your existing offering or experience you deliver to enable you to serve the specific needs of those customers. But slight tweaks are well worth your effort for not only the impact you’ll have on a broader group of customers, but also the benefits you’ll get from increased revenue from serving more customers.

