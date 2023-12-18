Despite the Viral Campaign, Data Shows You Shouldn’t Market to Gen Z the Way Coinbase Did

Good marketing goes beyond just identifying a problem. It requires offering solutions that speak to your desired market.

Gen Z is starting to get a lot of attention from brands because their numbers are so vast, and as they get older each year, their impact on the economy, elections, and the workforce will only continue to grow.

Gen Z also has a number of unique characteristics about them, which means brands who want to market to them shouldn’t take the same approach they did to market to earlier generations. Gen Z is more racially and ethnically diverse than any generation prior. They are also shaping up to be more educated. While education is good, for many with higher education degrees, that often comes with a large amount of student loan debt — which has burdened many young people financially and has made their prospects of achieving the American Dream bleak.

Cryptocurrency company Coinbase recently published a series of ads targeting Gen Z that painted a very gloomy picture of their financial future, if as a society we continue the current system that encourages people to work hard, get good grades, go to college, get a good job, save a little, and hopefully afford the life they want.

The response to the viral ad has been overwhelmingly positive. Many, including people who are part of Gen Z, find the message relatable, and a spot-on assessment of what they are going through and feeling. Gen Z prefers marketing that is authentic and transparent, and that tells it like it is, and the ad accomplished that by capturing a very real problem.

However, the ad didn’t really offer any solutions. Setting the stage for what can be thought of as financial quicksand for a young generation that is starting to think about their futures furthered the doomsday outlook many around them already had.

And while many people felt seen, the ad did a poor job of offering up any real solutions, especially ones that are relevant to the target audience. Of course, it is implied that cryptocurrency is a part of the solution, but as some commenters have observed, that’s the same as offering up gambling as an answer to the mess. Data shows that Gen Z are optimists. One survey showed that 76 percent of this population are optimistic about their future and feel they have a great future ahead of them. The research further showed that 82 percent of Gen Z believe they’ll achieve their goals.

Gen Z is also known as a problem-solving generation, with problem-solving, diversity, and original thought core to their motivation. One large-scale study showed this generation is also quite entrepreneurial in their thinking. Nearly half of the 6,000 people who took the survey said they expect to be running their own businesses in 10 years.

Thus, while the popular Coinbase ad did a great job of identifying a clear problem, marketers should be cautious about moving forward with this same approach when trying to reach this audience of consumers. To be effective in your marketing efforts to Gen Z, lean into their worldview. Don’t pile onto a current problem and project it on them as their destined future. They aren’t a generation that is poised to accept the status quo. They are optimistic changemakers and problem-solvers, with a goal of tackling the world’s problems.

When marketing to any consumer group, including Gen Z, it is important to have a deep degree of intimacy with them to know how to communicate in a way that will move them to action. Don’t just focus on defining a problem that impacts them. Offer up viable solutions that are aligned with their values, ways of thinking, and goals.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.