These Common Inclusive Online Marketing Mistakes Can Cost Your Brand Sales

More brands are engaging in inclusive marketing than ever before. And while it is good that progress is being made in making more consumers feel like they belong, there is still work to be done.

Just because a brand makes an effort to be more inclusive, it doesn’t mean it’s effective at doing so. It can be frustrating across the board when a brand intends to include, but the consumers on the receiving end still feel excluded.

Over the past year, I’ve conducted a number of audits of brand assets from an inclusivity perspective, which sometimes has involved getting feedback directly from consumers from underrepresented and underserved communities. Overall, the brands had a lot of friction in the customer experience that made it difficult for people from underrepresented and underserved identities to convert. Here are three common points of friction that cost brands sales and how to fix them.

Difficulty in finding Spanish-language versions of the website The U.S. has the second-largest population of Spanish speakers in the world. By the year 2050, it is projected that one in three people in the U.S. will speak Spanish. This data highlights the importance of brands to make sure the customer experience you are delivering is equipped to serve Spanish speakers.

During my audits, I came across website after website that had done the work of ensuring the content on their site was available in Spanish. However, the links and buttons to change the language of the website were all the way down in the footer, where most people never even look.

One Spanish-speaking consumer told me that the brands that were putting the links in the footer to change the websites into Spanish were sending a clear signal that “Spanish-language consumers aren’t important.” I don’t believe that was the message the brands intended to send. However, that was the message the consumer received, which resulted in his not taking any further actions on those websites. A better option is to make it so Spanish speakers can find the link or button to change your website into Spanish in the main navigation or header. Make it so they can find it easily as soon as they land on your website and no matter what page they arrive on on your website.

Accessibility issues About one out of every four adults in the U.S. has some form of disability, inclusive of those who have invisible disabilities. While disability shows up in many forms, it is helpful for brands to consider and incorporate basic principles — often which don’t have any cost implication — to improve the customer experience for those consumers.

As a part of the inclusive brand audits I conducted, I came across many brands that struggled with simple accessibility issues. One of those issues was the use of all caps for words and phrases in headlines, product headers, and product descriptions.

Using all caps is difficult for people with cognitive impairments to read. One study even showed that the use of all caps slowed down all readers by 13 to 18 percent. This friction in difficulty in reading text you have on your website will cause consumers you’ve worked hard to get to your website to abandon it — without taking the actions you desire them to take.

A better solution is to not use all caps on your website. Not in your headings, your buttons, or your product descriptions. Don’t sacrifice user experience, readability, and accessibility for style. No mention of brand values

One study showed that 71 percent of consumers want to buy from brands that share their values. And as I’ve gone through and audited brand websites, it has become very difficult to find a brand that says anything about its values.

Company “about” pages don’t provide much detail about the companies or what they stand for, whom they serve, or even the causes that are important to them. There are a few brands that did provide that type of information, but they put it way down in the footer, which isn’t a place most consumers ever look.

So the information remains unknown, which makes it harder for consumers to identify whether a company shares their values.

As a result, most consumers go off and support the brands that make it easy for consumers to know their values are aligned. The solution to fix this issue is to make what you stand for known. Put it in your main navigation so it’s clear to the people you serve what you’re about and why you do what you do.

As you engage in inclusive marketing, take the time to get the details right. Small tweaks can make a big difference in the impact you have and the sales you make.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.