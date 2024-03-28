Why We Struggle to Authentically Engage People Different From Us, and What to Do About It

Developing the emotional intelligence to effectively connect with anyone you encounter is an essential skill.

Our society is growing more diverse. The data continues to confirm that. For instance, the 2020 U.S. Census revealed that the White population fell from 63.7 percent to 57.8 percent, the lowest ever recorded. Gen Z, which is now 21 percent of the U.S. population, is 48 percent ethnically and racially diverse. And about 15 percent of the world’s population has some form of disability.

Of course, there are many other dimensions of diversity to consider. But when you add it all up, it is increasingly becoming likely that you will encounter more people who are different from you now and in the future than you have previously.

While diversification of the population will have profound implications for elections, workplaces, and the way marketing is done, we really need to turn our attention to the impact these changes will have on everyday interpersonal interactions. The effectiveness of our interpersonal interactions sets the foundation for our effectiveness in engaging people from underrepresented and underserved communities on a larger scale. Over the years, through my work as an inclusive marketing consultant and strategist, I’ve talked to many, many people who’ve expressed the struggles they’ve had when it comes to interacting with people who are different from them.

People have shared their nervousness about not knowing what to say to Black people they found themselves engaging with in social settings. I’ve heard people of Asian descent talk about their frustrations with people constantly asking them “But where are you really from?” when trying to probe into their heritage. Another person, who is part of the LGBTQ+ community, told me about a colleague asking her in a work setting about how she and her wife went about conceiving their children.

The list of microaggressions and cringeworthy moments goes on and on. While most people don’t have malicious intent when it comes to the fumbles they make when interacting with people who are different from them, the actual impact they have on people is real, and often negative and harmful.

Many of us have been guilty of awkwardness and or saying something we wish we could take back when it comes to interacting with people who are different from us.

As such, it is more important now than ever that we all grow in our emotional intelligence abilities, in a manner that makes us better equipped to engage with people who have different lived experiences than we do. Why we struggle to communicate effectively with people different from us

Most people have very homogenous networks. The scientific principle of homophily verifies the common notion that “birds of a feather flock together.” Homophily is the principle that contact among similar people occurs at a higher rate than dissimilar people. Research showed that homophily “limits people’s social worlds in a way that has powerful implications for the information they receive, the attitudes they form, and the interactions they experience.” Not having sufficient experience with others who have lived experiences, backgrounds, and ways of thinking that are different from our own causes many people to be in a state of discomfort whenever they encounter someone who doesn’t have the similar characteristics they’ve grown accustomed to.

And as a result, their interactions with others are often awkward and bumpy.

Topsie VandenBosch is a licensed therapist and emotional intelligence consultant. She helped me understand why many people’s search for relatability often doesn’t go so well for people who are accustomed to engaging with people who are just like them. VandenBosch explained that many people use a point of visible or known difference as a connection point to relate, rather than focusing on relating through our similarities–which science has proven that doing so builds stronger ties.

VandenBosch’s advice to marketers and business leaders is to focus less on what makes us different as a “bridge to conversation and relatability.” Instead, she says we should focus our efforts to relate “on being human.”

Focus on your shared love of dance, shared emotions, shared love of matcha, or even shared disdain for reality television. Look for connection points that don’t make people feel “othered” or that don’t set you up for a cultural intelligence misstep that could cause the other person to want to turn in the other direction the next time they see you, rather than being excited about getting a message from you.

Over time, as you build stronger relationships with the people you’re interacting with, you’ll organically learn more about what makes you all different, and how that impacts your respective actions, ways of thinking, and moving in the world. You’ll also develop a stronger comfort level with engaging about your differences when it makes sense to do so.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.