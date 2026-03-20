How Founders Are Optimizing Their Homes

As much time as a founder spends in the office or on the road, there’s another place that’s essential to their success: home. It’s where the heart is, and their family, and their split-king, controlled-cooling smart mattress. Because if there’s one thing a builder wants from a space, it’s that it works as hard as they do. “A successful founder values peace, clarity, and purpose at home,” says Derrick Hayes, Philadelphia-based founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, a fast-casual restaurant chain, who tricked out his own kitchen with his favorite industrial stove. We asked other entrepreneurs and those who cater to them about their home bases.

The trend to healthier, more intentional living can be seen through the entire house, says Marcela Cure, a home designer with offices in Coral Gables, Florida, and Delaware. “It’s less about indulgence and more about building in restorative daily rituals.” Gary Dolch, a real estate agent and co-founder of Austin Luxury Group in Austin, has seen new residential builds that offer a spa-like experience. “High-net-worth owners want the pool, the gym, the juice bar, cold plunge, sauna, showers—all separated in outbuildings,” he says. And that wellness mindset goes down to the studs: State-of-the-art air filtration, no-VOC paint, and organic materials are all non-negotiables.

Photo: Seth Caplan for Salle.

Founders admire high design, but they want spaces that work, so a stuffy, formal salon is not the goal. Sectionals are the go-to for filling large, airy living rooms—often modular or customized, and measured to fit the room to the inch. Designers tell us Roche Bobois’s Mah Jong and the Camaleonda sofa by Mario Bellini are top sellers. And if high-net-worth (HNW) owners can’t find exactly what they want, they’ll commission bespoke pieces: They choose a fabric from a top-tier maker such as Pierre Frey, and designers build the piece from scratch.

Warm lighting is also a must, says Mark Salzman, an owner’s representative in the New York City tristate area and Southern California, whose clients ask for intelligent lighting systems by name. Companies such as Lutron can provide so-called circadian lighting that, beyond creating ambiance, adjusts brightness and color throughout the day, working with natural light to improve sleep and mood—a huge priority for founders (and everybody else). “We’re discussing this now for virtually all of the projects that I’m planning,” says Salzman.

Hidden Kitchens