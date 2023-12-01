Defending Against Ransomware: Back to the Basics

Advanced threat detection and response is crucial in the evolving cyberthreat landscape, but you can’t overlook cybersecurity fundamentals.

Ransomware remains a top threat to organizations of all sizes, across all geographies and industries. Two-thirds of organizations experienced an attack last year–a trend that’s persisted for several years as ransomware actors continuously refine their tactics. More than ever, business leaders must understand the evolving threat landscape to effectively defend their organizations.

Going back to the basics The first step in defending your enterprise against ransomware attacks is to understand how attackers gain access to victims’ systems in the first place. Compromised credentials were the leading cause of ransomware attacks in H1 2023, accounting for 50 percent of attacks. Unpatched vulnerabilities came in second. These attacks likely could have been prevented by implementing basic cyber defenses:

Stay on top of security updates: Continuous patching can make a difference in your business’s risk profile by eliminating known software security flaws before attackers can exploit them. Implement multi-factor authentication (MFA): Without MFA, the risk of unauthorized access due to compromised credentials skyrockets. Deploy MFA when it’s feasible and pursue other security options if it’s unavailable for a given service. Capture log data: You can’t fully remediate an attack without knowing the root cause. You also place your business at risk of repeated attacks if you fail to capture and retain information like login attempts and system changes. These measures provide a baseline defense that can go a long way in preventing cyberattacks. However, no defense is impermeable–and cybercriminals don’t take time off. Protecting your organization around the clock Think of your digital infrastructure as a museum filled with precious artifacts. Cyber defenses like MFA act as the guard patrolling the entrance: They keep out most attackers, but they aren’t impermeable. That’s why you need protection throughout the museum, like laser systems, cameras, and a security team who can respond to alarms. Even when your cyber defenses are robust, you need tools and services that can stop attackers if they breach your first line of defense. In particular, advanced threat detection and response are vital in neutralizing in-progress attacks.

Consider this scenario: Your cybersecurity tools identify an adversary’s access attempts in the initial stages of an attempted breach. Your organization sees this as a sign of averted danger, but the persistent adversary probes for vulnerabilities–and inevitably, they find one to exploit. With a team of security operations specialists, this scenario can be avoided. By treating initial alerts as signs of an ongoing attack, rather than averted danger, your team can take action to keep out the attacker and prevent further damage. While declining dwell times, (i.e., the amount of time an attacker has undetected access to a system) point to improvements in threat detection and response, they also indicate that attackers are moving faster–underscoring the importance of these advanced threat detection and response capabilities: