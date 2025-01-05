The Power of Service: How Volunteering Transforms People and Organizations

In a world where social and political polarization feels more pronounced than ever, one timeless solution stands out: providing service to others. Acts of service, whether through volunteering, community engagement, or compassionate action, have the power to break down barriers, foster empathy, and lead to innovation and positive change.

As I wrote in my latest book, Experiential Intelligence (Matt Holt, 2023), when we share experiences with others, we gain the opportunity for empathy and understanding that can lead to positive change on many levels—individually, in groups, organizations, communities, and society as a whole. This dynamic is at the heart of why service is so powerful. Why service matters Service doesn’t just help communities; it also transforms individuals and organizations. According to the Mayo Clinic, volunteering improves mental health, reduces stress, and even boosts physical health. Further, research from Score, the volunteer mentoring network, highlights that for organizations, service-based activities strengthen teams, enhance employee engagement, and foster a culture of purpose and collaboration. Yet, the challenge lies in connecting people to meaningful opportunities and for people to get out of their comfort zones to experience the myriad benefits of belonging and making a difference. The covid pandemic marked a pivotal moment for volunteerism. While some stepped up heroically in healthcare and community support, overall volunteer rates in the U.S. have declined. This has left many nonprofit organizations grappling with how to attract, engage, and retain volunteers in an increasingly fragmented society.

A shining example of corporate service At the forefront of promoting service through volunteering is Points of Light, a global nonprofit dedicated to inspiring, equipping, and mobilizing millions of people to take action that changes the world. Last year alone, Points of Light engaged more than 3.8 million volunteers in 32 countries, partnered with 120 nonprofits, and collaborated with 154 U.S. companies in support of their volunteer programs. Says its president and CEO Jennifer Sirangelo, “At this pivotal moment in history, volunteering isn’t just nice, it’s necessary. When volunteers give of themselves to help others, they heal divides, enhance community health and resilience, and inspire us by living with purpose.” Points of Light’s service framework called the “Civic Circle” provides a roadmap for creating meaningful, lasting change. For example, Points of Light partners with corporations to design and implement volunteer programs, helping them engage with community nonprofits through employee volunteers. It also recognizes exemplary corporate citizenship through its Civic 50 Awards, which honor the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States–including Citi, Delta Air Lines, Pacific Life, Tata Consulting Services and UPS–showcasing their dedication to creating positive social impact through strategic volunteerism, philanthropy, and community initiatives. Many nonprofits face difficulties in sustaining volunteer engagement. From the logistical hurdles of matching skills to needs, to convincing people to get off their phones and into the community, attracting and keeping volunteers is no small feat. Partnerships with for-profit companies can overcome these challenges by connecting corporate volunteering programs to the community nonprofits that need volunteers the most.

Support employee volunteerism Businesses have a unique opportunity to foster a culture of service that not only benefits nonprofits and communities but also enhances employee engagement, morale, and loyalty. Supporting volunteer programs isn’t just good PR. It’s a strategic way to align your organization’s values and corporate social responsibility goals with meaningful impact. Here’s how businesses can successfully integrate volunteerism into their culture: Offer paid volunteer time off: Encourage employees to give back by providing dedicated time off for volunteering. Such companies as Salesforce and Deloitte offer VTO programs, giving employees the flexibility to serve without sacrificing personal time or income.

Partner with nonprofits: Collaborate with organizations that align with your company’s mission and values. Points of Light is an excellent resource for businesses looking to design impactful volunteer initiatives tailored to employee interests and community needs.

Create team-based volunteer opportunities: Organize group volunteer events, such as community clean-ups or fundraising runs. These activities not only build stronger teams but also foster a sense of purpose and collaboration within the workplace.

Recognize and reward service: Celebrate employees who volunteer by sharing their stories, offering awards, or featuring them in internal communications. Recognizing efforts motivates others to get involved. Giving employees the time to selflessly serve the causes they care about gives back in many ways. By embedding volunteerism into the company culture, businesses can enhance their brand reputation, attract purpose-driven talent, and foster a sense of community within their workforce.

A collaborative call to action We live in a time where division often overshadows connection. But service flips the script. It reminds us that we’re not as different as we think and that through kindness and effort we can bridge divides. Whether you’re an executive, team leader, or individual contributor, the act of giving back nurtures empathy, connects us to a larger sense of purpose, and gets people working together in transformative ways. Corporate volunteerism is more than an act of goodwill. It’s a strategic investment in people, culture, and community. By embedding service into the culture of your organization, you create a workplace where employees feel connected, teams become stronger through shared experiences, and your company builds a legacy of meaningful impact.

