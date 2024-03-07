How to Become a Great Sales Rep

This soft-spoken, foreign-born entrepreneur rakes in $100 million in revenue year after year. Here are her three secrets to sales success.

Husband-and-wife team Ben and Ann Thakur co-founded a staffing company in New Jersey in 1999. Ben had been a star salesman with another staffing firm when it became clear to him that the owner was not going to pay him several hundred thousand dollars of commissions he had earned. He consulted with Ann and nervously decided to go out on his own.

Their company, eTeam, has since become a global organization with sales of $560 million and growing. It has 1800 employees in a dozen countries across Asia, Europe, and North America. Its clients include Meta, Johnson & Johnson, and Bank of America. It’s a fiercely competitive market with dozens of companies fighting to win and driving margins down.

Ann, a soft-spoken, mild-mannered woman born and educated in India, has been the engine behind the company’s growth. Staffing Industry Analysts, the field’s leading trade association, has repeatedly named her to its list of Global Power 150 Women in Staffing. She pulls in more than $100 million in revenue year after year. She missed the mark in 2023 and is determined not to let that happen again.

I asked her what her secret sauce was. How could a foreign-born woman consistently outperform men and women who had the advantage of cultural familiarity? She was forthcoming. And any salesperson in any field can benefit from what she shared with me.

Part of her approach is standard sales practice. She researches her prospects thoroughly. She studies the company, identifies the pain points, and reads up what the CEO and senior leaders say about what their plans are. She looks up the LinkedIn profile of the specific person she will be speaking to, reads their posts, and scrutinizes their activity.

What does she do beyond that? Yes, she has a management background, but what explains her runaway success? She attributes it to three factors:

She does not consciously think of “making a sale.” She does not even track her sales. She simply immerses herself in the research, the framing of her offer, reading the nuances of what her prospects tell her and so on. In other words, she invests in the process, not the outcome. She realizes that the outcome is beyond her control. Any number of factors could prevent the “sale” from happening. So, she pays zero attention to this. There is not an iota of regret or disappointment if she spends days or months on pitching a prospect and it all comes to naught. She simply moves on to the next prospect. She is a chatty person, warm-hearted and caring and this comes across. It does not take long for her to strike a rapport with anyone she is speaking to. She looks for ways in which she can help whoever she is speaking with. One prospect needed a laptop, and she showed him where to get a good deal. Another had recently moved to a new city, and she helped find a job for his wife. She is not transactional about this. It does not even cross her mind that this is a good way to obligate someone who could steer business her way. She helps because she can, and this is her nature. This, too, comes across to her prospects and they reciprocate by showering her with their custom. She asks sincerely. She does point out the advantages of becoming an eTeam customer but, in the final analysis, she drops this. She looks the customer in the eye and says, “I would really, really love to have you as my customer. What do I need to do to get you to say ‘yes’ right now?” This is powerful. Really powerful. Customers want to be needed. To be liked. And when they see that Ann is sincere in her ask, they come on board. There you have it. It isn’t rocket science. It is simple. It is not easy. You have to get rid of your transactional mindset and simply spread the good. Set the loaves on the water, and they will multiply and return to you.

