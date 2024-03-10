How to Use the Power of Conversational AI in HR

Artificial intelligence can help you recruit, hire, and engage with your employees better than ever before. However, expert insights are critical in helping businesses navigate and effectively implement AI solutions. Recent research from McKinsey indicates that AI-driven systems can handle up to 70 percent of routine HR inquiries. The goal is not just automation for small businesses but also aligning HR operations with strategic business objectives, leading to enhanced productivity and workforce satisfaction.

Here’s how to bring AI on board without breaking the bank or angering your employees. Conversational AI in recruitment and onboarding

Revolutionizing recruitment and onboarding includes providing a seamless and efficient experience for both employers and candidates. Through AI-driven chatbots and virtual assistants, the recruitment process becomes more interactive, with AI efficiently handling initial candidate queries, scheduling interviews, and even conducting preliminary screenings.

During the onboarding process, AI helps employees through the training process by providing easy access to compliance guidelines, updates, and answers to other routine inquiries, all of which frees up HR reps. For small businesses, this means better resource allocation to critical areas, enhancing overall productivity without compromising quality. A recent University of Southern California article provides insights on how AI allows HR reps to do their job better, connecting with prospects sooner and increasing satisfaction for everyone involved. Turning manual tasks over to AI increases the humanity in human resource departments because it means HR reps don’t exhaust themselves on repetitive, attention-draining tasks.

Conversational AI-driven employee engagement and feedback Conversational AI tools create a platform for continuous dialogue and feedback, proven to increase engagement levels by up to 30 percent. AI-facilitated surveys and feedback mechanisms allow employees to voice their thoughts and concerns in real time, fostering a more inclusive and responsive workplace environment. The technology’s ability to analyze employee sentiments provides valuable insights, enabling timely and effective responses to workplace issues.

Of course, there might be concerns about employees not feeling comfortable talking to chatbots. Removing humans from the process is not the goal. Implementing effective AI-driven engagement means at any time staff can ask chatbots to connect with an HR rep. But conversational AI is becoming more sophisticated and capable. A 2018 article from CNBC talks about how during one interview process, 73 percent of candidates didn’t even know they were talking to a AI chatbot — and AI comprehension and capacity have improved dramatically since then. Conversational AI in training and development

Regarding training and development, conversational AI is making significant strides, particularly in small businesses. AI tools create dynamic learning models that allow trainees to explore responsive platforms that engage with their specific learning preferences. For example, AI can create real-time simulations of real-world situations which give employees a chance to try and fail without consequences. Managing HR compliance with conversational AI

Managing HR compliance with conversational AI is becoming increasingly crucial in the modern business environment. By integrating AI into HR systems, companies can ensure adherence to complex labor laws and regulations more effectively.

For example, AI can automate the tracking of employee work hours, leave, and benefits, thus reducing the risk of noncompliance with labor standards and wage laws. This tech-driven approach not only streamlines compliance management but also enhances overall operational efficiency in HR departments. A study by PwC found that 44 percent of companies using AI in HR reports improved compliance. By leveraging AI for data management, small businesses can navigate the complexities of HR compliance with greater confidence and efficiency, ensuring that they remain focused on growth and operational excellence.

Streamlining HR efficiency and compliance through AI The process of implementing and improving HR operations in this new AI era requires a balanced approach. Give your HR reps more time to handle complicated tasks while providing employees more opportunities to get information and responses quickly. Turn your hiring process into an incredible funnel for sussing out better candidates more often and providing them with easier methods to onboard into your company culture. Don’t replace the human touch, improve it, because at the end of the day, AI is trained on our behavior.

