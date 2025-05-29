6 Inspiring Quotes From Female Founders Who Overcame the Odds

It’s cliché, but it’s accurate: Building a business is like climbing a mountain. It’s grueling, unpredictable, and filled with moments that test your limits. That path is often steeper for women founders carrying the extra weight of bias and burnout.

The most experienced climbers don’t push themselves harder, but train better. These six founders have faced everything from injury to natural disasters to rejection and emotional toil. Each time, they found a way to keep trekking. Their advice is about endurance: pack light, rely on your team, and know when to pause without losing your place on the trail. 1. Create your own path “I hacked my way into Silicon Valley. It was a horrible experience. I came here and felt like a small fish in the ocean. I did 60 interviews to get my first job, but I figured out what it takes for someone from the Middle East to land a job in Silicon Valley: by trial and error.” —Laila Abudahi, co-founder and CPO of Manara, an edtech platform preparing Middle Eastern talent for global tech jobs Laila Abudahi. Photo: Courtesy company 2. Build a company that doesn’t break when you do “I had to delegate everything, and I’d done that right from the start. When I got hurt [from a brain injury], it wasn’t a problem to turn it over. The structure was there, the teamwork, so we could cover for each other.” —Jenny Groberg, founder and CEO of BookSmarts, an all-female accounting firm

Jenny Groberg. Photo: Courtesy company 3. Rest is part of the ascent “I needed to delete Slack and my work apps and my email. I needed to put my health first, which is not something founders tend to do. I knew if I saw Slack, I’d want to stay in the background, or I’d want to dive in if I felt bored while I was resting. Well, turns out I wasn’t bored. I was actually in a lot of pain, and recovery was harder than I thought.” —Stephany Kirkpatrick, founder and CEO of Orum, a payments platform for business transactions Stephany Kirkpatrick. Photo: Courtesy company 4. Climb above the treeline “When I was in the warehouse, I was making the products, packing the orders, cleaning the bathrooms, wearing all the hats. Now that I don’t have to do fulfillment, and now that I don’t have to make products, I can look at the bigger picture and I can strategize, plan, execute, and implement things that I didn’t have the time to do before because I was in the weeds with the business. —Chantel Powell, co-founder and CEO of Play Pits, a natural and kid-friendly deodorant brand Chantel Powell. Photo: Courtesy company 5. Lighten your load “I would let my flame get really low and almost burn out. I was diagnosed with two different types of breast cancer five years ago, and I feel like that was part of it—because I had two jobs: one was at home and one was at work. Women should give themselves grace, because it’s not possible to do 100 percent of everything.” —Robin Roberson, co-founder and president of Agentech, a claims tech company using AI agents to streamline insurance workflows

Robin Roberson. Photo: Courtesy company 6. Let rejection fuel the climb “It was the third time that was the charm before we finally closed our Series A. It’s taught us both that all founders have to have a lot of tenacity and to be willing to experience a lot of rejection. But I think in particular, female founders experience that in a different way.” —Christine Tao, co-founder and CEO of Sounding Board, a leadership development platform Christine Tao. Photo: Courtesy company