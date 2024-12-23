Health Care Costs Are a Nightmare for Small Businesses—and They’re Going Up in 2025

Some business leaders say providing employees with health care coverage is a “nightmare,” while others forgo it entirely. Here’s how you can minimize your costs in the months ahead.

Health insurance is the most expensive benefit employers provide to their workforce — and next year, it’ll become even pricier. From 2023 to 2024, the cost of employer health plans rose 6.4 percent on average, according to a recent report by British-American professional services firm Aon. Next year, Aon predicts it’ll increase by 9 percent.

Karen Frost, senior vice president at HR tech company Alight, says employers of all sizes tell her “almost every day” that health care costs are now a major challenge to their finances. And companies shouldn’t expect relief anytime soon: “As long as the health care system is the way it is, [costs are] probably going to continue to rise,” says Yvette Lee, knowledge advisor at the Society for Human Resource Management. Small businesses feel the squeeze “The best word I can use to describe it is ‘nightmare,’” says Mackey McNeill, founder and CEO of accounting and consulting company Mackey, and investment advisory The Prosperity People in Bellevue, Kentucky. “The escalating cost of health insurance is insane, and not only that, we are not able to give quality insurance.”

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

According to a recent report by The Commonwealth Fund, the types of health plans small businesses are able to offer workers are more expensive and “offer less financial protection” than plans provided by large employers. Small businesses try to negotiate the best deals they can to attract and retain talent, but many are still frustrated with the options. McNeill provides the same health insurance at both of her companies. Under her companies’ current health plan through Anthem, McNeill says, employees have to meet a $4,000 deductible before insurance starts paying for care — and that’s if they’re single. An employee with a family has to pay $8,000 out of pocket before insurance kicks in. And for the privilege of having this insurance, McNeill’s company and her employees have to split a monthly premium of $800 for each single employee, and $2,300 for every employee on a family plan. McNeill says the cost of her companies’ health plan is so egregious that many of her employees forgo it: only seven out of 15 employees currently use it. Those with working spouses often receive coverage through their partner’s health plan — including McNeill’s daughter, whose wife works for a larger company with better insurance.

“It’s sad that our benefits can’t match up, just because we don’t have the purchasing power. I really think it puts small businesses at a significant risk,” McNeill says. Under the Affordable Care Act, small companies aren’t required to provide health insurance to employees — so many of them don’t. While the majority of large corporations (97.6 percent) provide health insurance to their workforce, less than half of small businesses (49.2 percent) do the same, according to the Commonwealth Fund report. That’s especially true for companies just starting out, or working with skeleton crews. William Auletti, owner of Olives & Pita, a Greek restaurant in Brooklyn, says he doesn’t provide health insurance benefits because he “only has five employees,” and it wouldn’t justify the cost. Workers who don’t have employer-sponsored insurance can shop for plans on the ACA Marketplace, or they may qualify for government-sponsored programs like Medicaid or Medicare.

But not all businesses of that size forgo employee health insurance. Marco Radocaj founded Balance HVAC in Vero Beach, Florida, with his wife, Laura, last year. They currently have four employees and provide all of them with the same health insurance they use for their own family: an Aetna plan that Radocaj and his wife “liked best and was reasonable.” Employees qualify for coverage after working at the company for three months. Radocaj also provides his employees with paid mental health days. “It’s a big undertaking for a new business to help out and pay for everybody’s health insurance right out the gate, but it’s something that I always prioritize,” Radocaj says. “Money wise, it makes sense to not offer it, but I really wanted to make sure we were taking care of our people who were going to be taking care of our customers.” Prioritizing his employees’ health was a personal mission for Radocaj, who says many workers in the trades don’t have access to great insurance, and so often go years without seeing a doctor.

While the Radocaj family is mostly satisfied with their insurance provider, they’re not immune from common challenges, “such as resolving claim disputes when something isn’t covered, which can be a source of frustration,” Laura says. But she and her husband don’t feel that these issues are disproportionately affecting small businesses — if anything, she says, insurance frustrations are the great equalizer among U.S. businesses. Frost agrees: “All businesses, regardless of size, are struggling with managing health care costs,” she says. The one advantage larger employers do have? Greater buying power. Minimizing the cost burden McNeill is able to get slightly better rates through her local chamber of commerce, and Radocaj contracts through his payroll company, ADP. But some small businesses are leveraging another strategy: pooled employee organizations, or PEOs.

Moira Conlon, CEO of PR company Financial Profiles, says that in 2016, after procuring insurance the traditional way for years, her company joined a PEO to “basically get the benefits of a large company.” These PEOs offer business resources and benefits to small companies for a flat fee, which can also cover HR and payroll services. And with numerous small businesses under their umbrella, PEOs are able to negotiate better rates with insurance providers than these companies could get on their own. “Every small business needs the same things as a large business, only it’s really hard to get them because you don’t have the scale to pay for them all,” Conlon says.

Financial Profiles’ PEO, Insperity (an Inc. Power Partner), provides member businesses with multiple health plans: Financial Profiles employees have access to HMO and PPO plans through large carriers like UnitedHealthcare. And unlike traditional employer-sponsored health plans, employees covered through PEOs can individually choose which insurance company they want to use. Employees also have a little more control over how much their deductibles will be. Conlon’s company uses the PEO to provide medical, dental, vision, basic life insurance, and disability coverage. “It’s flexible, and it’s a pretty robust plan,” she says. David Feinberg, senior vice president at PEO provider Justworks, says because “health insurance can be a little overwhelming” for small businesses, education is an important aspect of PEOs like his. “Most people don’t get into small business to become an expert on health insurance,” he says.

Conlon’s PEO handles all of the negotiating and pricing, so all she and her team need to do is present the offerings to their employees, she says. “As a small business, the most important people are your clients and your people,” Conlon says. “Of course, you want to spend more time on them and less time monkeying around with things like this.” Whatever your strategy, employers should start preparing for future health care cost increases today, Frost says. She recommends ensuring you’re only covering eligible dependents and filling gaps in care by using more specialized services, also known as point solutions. And Lee advises trying to negotiate multi-year insurance contracts, which can insulate your company against future price increases.