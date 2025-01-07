SUBSCRIBE
JAN 7, 2025
Alli Webb - Women's Summit 2015

Alli Webb.. Evan Yoshio Yamada

Don’t miss Inc.’s live chat with Drybar founder Alli Webb. Webb disrupted an industry and in the process created a market niche for herself and a multimillion-dollar business. The first Drybar – a dedicated hair salon that offers only blowouts, no cuts or color – opened in Los Angeles in 2010. Five years later, more than 3000 stylists are available in 40 locations across the country.

During this live, interactive chat you’ll learn:

  • Tips for building a side business despite a busy schedule
  • What it takes to scale a company nationally, especially as a first-time founder
  • How to spot – and then take advantage of – a market opportunity
  • And much more.

You’ll also have the opportunity to ask your own questions via social media. Just follow @IncLiveEvents and tweet with #IncLiveChat to join the conversation. Sponsored by @TheUPSStore.

 

