Inside the High-Stakes Race to Build Luxury Airport Lounges

As a frequent business traveler, I love a good airport lounge. I can grab a decent cup of decaf, power through emails or work–I’ve penned many a Modern CEO from the Delta Sky Club at JFK–and there’s no better place to ride out a flight delay.

I’m not alone in my appreciation for these airport oases. More than half of frequent travelers visit airport lounges, according to a 2024 global study by Airport Dimensions, a firm that designs, builds, and operates lounges. Today, a growing number of visitors are prioritizing leisure experiences (66 percent of those surveyed said “family needs” were high motivators for purchasing access to a lounge, while only 49 percent cited business facilities). The Atlantic ran a piece last month called, “The One Place in Airports People Actually Want to Be.” The amenity has become so popular that Delta Air Lines last year famously tried to limit access to its clubs, only to face a backlash that prompted the company to walk back some of the changes. On the fly

The demand for lounge spaces has sparked a boom in construction and renovation of clubs and private spaces. United Airlines in 2022 opened a grab-and-go Club Fly concept at Denver International Airport. Last year, Delta added five new clubs and expanded or reopened two others. Meanwhile, there’s a robust push to build premium lounges and experiences. The Chase Sapphire Lounge at LaGuardia, which opened earlier this year, includes three private suites–which reportedly cost $2,200 to $3,000 for three hours–with a dedicated host, caviar, and a reserve wine list. Pininfarina, a global firm known for designing some of Ferrari’s most iconic cars, crafted five new airport lounges at Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport in Santiago, Chile. There is a public lounge located before passengers check in, and four private lounges in each of the airport’s terminals, featuring relaxation areas, seasonal food items, and “circadian rhythm lighting.” They are operated by Primeclass Pacifico, a joint venture among airport hospitality firms.

Loyalty through access For airlines and credit card companies, as well as lounge operators and membership networks such as Priority Pass, high-end lounges are partly about building brand loyalty: Many carriers offer lounge access to elite-status frequent flyers. Bank holding companies, which charge hefty annual fees for “reserve” or “centurion” cards, are betting that their high-end lounges are enough of a perk to get customers to renew. And as The Atlantic article notes, “Controlling an entire lounge, stamped with an enormous company logo, is a play for what marketers call brand affinity.”

Adds Claudio Da Soller, senior vice president and general manager at Pininfarina of America, “There’s a loyalty component; there’s also a status component.” He likens the Primeclass Pacifico lounges to luxury automobiles: the design mirrors a sophisticated car interior, where passengers don’t necessarily spend a lot of time but want comfort and luxury.

Da Soller says Pininfarina, which also has practices in architecture, mobility, nautical, and industrial and product design, would be interested in designing more airport lounges. “There’s continuous improvement, [with airports] investing in more options for travelers. We now have experience, and we would love to replicate it.” Based on the current race to build increasingly luxurious lounges, Pininfarina might just get its wish.

