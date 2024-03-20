How AI Is Changing Travel

Artificial intelligence is going to have a tremendous effect on the travel and hospitality industries. As customers, I suspect soon we won’t be trawling through hotel reviews, nor will we be comparing different websites to find the best flight deals. Better tech in the airports will mean smoother check-in and check-out.

As individual travelers, yes, things will change a lot, and largely for the better. But how will businesses be affected over the next few years? Streamlined processes

The first change will be to logistics. AI is going to allow both individuals and businesses to organize data with tremendous efficiency. An example for the individual might be finding the most relevant offer at the greatest discount, and doing it very quickly.

Or knowing if there’s a particularly big queue for check-in, along with an estimate of how long it will take to clear before you even enter the airport. The impact on businesses will be just as significant though. We’ll see travel-related businesses get a huge increase in efficiency, with far greater accuracy in predicting consumer behavior. Less difficulty in connecting the right customers to products at the right time. And by extension, less difficulty in then selling those products.

Essentially, we’ll witness the streamlining of the travel process and the removal of friction points in the buying process. That’s what the big difference will be. Hyper-Personalization

We’ll see highly targeted advertising in a way that we’ve never witnessed. It’s going to be based on our personal interests like it is now but with a lot more depth. Here’s an example of where we’re at now: if I’ve been googling flights to Madrid, I’ll start to receive targeted adverts for flights to Madrid.

Okay, fair enough. Soon, I won’t get advertisements based on something as direct as a search. Perhaps the advertiser knows that I’ve had a rough week based on my search history. Perhaps it knows from my previous buying behavior that I studied Spanish in school, and have a predisposition for last-minute trips. Maybe a three-day weekend is coming up, and as it suspects I haven’t got anything planned, it’ll hit me with my dream weekend away at the optimum time in the preceding week. When I see the ad, it won’t be as broad as flights, but they’ll talk about how great the vegetarian cuisine is in Madrid, art exhibitions and dancing events, and other things based on my search history and interests. Those abandoned carts, website visits, and countless other digital marks will be used to figure out my personality and create a trip that would appeal to me on a much deeper level.

That’s what hyper-personalization will look like in travel.

Aside from ultra-targeted advertising, personal holiday planning will be greatly affected. After all, if my AI of choice already knows me to that level, it’s likely to have suggestions that I’ll want to follow. So we’ll see personalized itineraries and advertisements and generally have a smoother process in terms of the admin as individual travelers. As businesses, we can have much better occupancy prediction and more personalized pricing.

The downsides As businesses, staying relevant will be an issue, now more than ever. The market is changing at such an unprecedented speed that even if the right business was made at the right time, and exposed to the right audience … it may be redundant within a year.

Also as businesses, we’ve got the issue of jobs being lost, and existing jobs changing. If many of the tedious tasks will go to AI, yes we’ll be more efficient, but what happens to the workforce? I haven’t seen a satisfying answer to this yet.

Perhaps it’s the intimate nature of the travel industry that means the changes will be felt so strongly. Or maybe it’s the fact that even a small vacation has so many different businesses working together in tandem, and many links in that chain are potential places for improvement by AI. Either way, we’re certainly going to experience great change both in the way we travel as individuals and in the way we sell travel to our customers as businesses.

