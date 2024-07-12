How to Master the 1-Day Business Trip

Love them or hate them, business day trips are a staple for many entrepreneurs. And they’re often problematic. Usually, you’re already fully stacked with work to do. If you’re lucky enough to have a little free time, you might want to squeeze in a little sightseeing around your trip. Either way, time is limited, and it’s crucial to keep things running smoothly.

So, here are my six tried and tested tips for making work-related day trips a success. 1. Avoid unnecessary commitments the day before and the day after.

You’ve already got an intense workday. The last thing you want is to go into that situation when you’re not at your best. Have a great night’s uninterrupted sleep and avoid junk food the day before. Avoid anything optional that could cause stress. The day before a big business trip is not the time for an argument with your spouse. If it can wait, let it wait.

After coming back, try to keep your schedule light. If you can’t do less work, at least aim to sleep in or start later and let the people affected know beforehand. If even that’s impossible, delegate whatever you can to take the load off for a day or two. 2. Add a little luxury.

If you’re going on a tough day trip, find any little moment for indulgence that you can. A great example of this is business lounges. This is their core purpose: to make intense travel periods easy for busy people. If you’re doing a round trip in a day for business, guess what? That’s you. It’s already an uncomfortable day, so consciously seek out comfort where you can. It will have a positive knock-on effect on the following days. If there was ever a time to pay more for comfort, it’s on a day with multiple flights and work.

3. Pack light. Make the most of the fact that it’s a single day, and travel as a minimalist. Take only what you’re certain you are going to use. If it’s a “maybe” or a “would-be-nice-to-have,” leave it. You have a busy day as it is, and the less you carry the easier it is.

4. Keep the itinerary simple. This is my mantra while traveling. I try to cut it down to just check-in, flights, and the business-related purpose of the trip. This is because I know that free time activities and meals will naturally find their way into the day.

Make your life easy by focusing completely on the main goals of your trip. This minimizes friction points, keeping the trip seamless. 5. Do what you want to do.

Is it really worth getting up at 4 a.m. to take an earlier flight, so that you can explore the city you’re visiting before your work or event? For some people, the answer is a resounding yes. But, if you’d rather catch a few hours more sleep and take things a little more slowly, that’s just as good.

The idea here is not to invent difficulty where there doesn’t need to be. 6. Be tactical with your flights.

Are you a morning person or a night person? Get flights that work around your personal sleep needs and schedule. This will mitigate many issues for the day before and after. People often give the advice: “Get the earliest flight back possible.” Generally, it’s a safe bet. But your trip and your needs will be unique.

