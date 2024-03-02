What South Korea’s New Digital Nomad Visa Means for Entrepreneurs

A growing number of countries will be vying for remote workers in the next few years.

South Korea is now offering a digital nomad visa. You can now stay for up to a year with the option for a year extension.

If you’ve ever wanted to work in South Korea, it’s big news. The visa is now one of the best ways for any established professional or entrepreneur to visit the country.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

But looking at it more broadly, this digital nomad visa looks like a positive indicator for the future. Despite a high level of flux in the world, there are still opportunities for people to grow their businesses while living overseas. The best part? The opportunities are still increasing.

Visas for international visitors intending to work remotely are still a pretty new idea. You can expect countries to continue experimenting with how they run them until they know what works for them. They also vary greatly. An example is that they’re often renewable, but this one offered by South Korea is allowed only once per lifetime.

However, for almost all digital nomad visas/remote worker visas, there is a clear expectation for you to earn a solid amount of money before you come. This means that if you intend to start a company only after moving, this will likely cause an issue, no matter where you’re going. With the rise of remote work, countries have figured out that there’s a tremendous amount of money to be made. Attracting small-business owners to work remotely in their country comes with great benefits. They contribute to the economy by spending their money, but as they’re already employed, they don’t take away any local jobs. This makes them a particularly attractive group to have. Now, countries just need to figure out how best to attract them.

More than 50 countries already have a visa tailored to entrepreneurs from overseas. I’d be shocked if we didn’t see many more countries following suit soon.

We’re certainly seeing more perks as these types of visas get fleshed out. Before, the message was essentially “earn above a certain threshold and we’ll let you in.” We’re generally seeing support to bring families and other dependents, support for national health care, child care, easier options for renewal and longer stay times, and more support for things like opening up a bank account. Maybe in the ultimate display of integration, we’re even seeing a possibility to convert a remote working visa into some sort of permanent residency. All in all, the offerings seem more well thought through in terms of countries offering what entrepreneurs really want. Just keep in mind that many, if not all, of these visas are still essentially public experiments. Take, for example, the South Korea visa. If it goes well, expect it to expand to other types of workers, or perhaps expect it to become renewable. If it goes badly, it might be several years at least before the country tries again to attract small-business owners.

We’re still in the beginning stages of seeing how governments will approach this, but the future is bright for travel enthusiasts like me.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.